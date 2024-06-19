ADVERTISEMENT
Court rejects bail application for Abba Kyari in drug trafficking case

Segun Adeyemi

In Wednesday's ruling, Justice Nwite ruled that Kyari's application for bail lacked merit.

In individual rulings, the court determined that the defendants had not presented sufficient evidence to justify the court's discretion.

Justice Nwite emphasised that the court must exercise its discretion prudently, and in this instance, it is unable to grant bail to the defendants.

This development is a spin-off from an earlier report confirming his release from detention.

His release was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the FCT Command, Adamu Duza, on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Duza said Kyari was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Recall that the NDLEA accused Kyari and his team of collaborating with ASP John Umoru (currently at large) and ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba, and Insp. John Nuhu to unlawfully tamper with 21.25 kilograms of cocaine seized from two convicted drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, between January 19 and 25, 2022, at the Inspector-General of Police's IRT office in Abuja.

They were also accused of dealing 17.55 kilograms of cocaine, which is in violation of section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The court previously denied bail to the defendants and ordered their detention in Kuje prison.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja also rejected Kyari's bail request. In Wednesday's ruling, Justice Nwite ruled that Kyari's application for bail lacked merit.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

