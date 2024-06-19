Court rejects bail application for Abba Kyari in drug trafficking case

In individual rulings, the court determined that the defendants had not presented sufficient evidence to justify the court's discretion.

Justice Nwite emphasised that the court must exercise its discretion prudently, and in this instance, it is unable to grant bail to the defendants.

This development is a spin-off from an earlier report confirming his release from detention.

His release was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the FCT Command, Adamu Duza, on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Duza said Kyari was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Recall that the NDLEA accused Kyari and his team of collaborating with ASP John Umoru (currently at large) and ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba, and Insp. John Nuhu to unlawfully tamper with 21.25 kilograms of cocaine seized from two convicted drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, between January 19 and 25, 2022, at the Inspector-General of Police's IRT office in Abuja.

They were also accused of dealing 17.55 kilograms of cocaine, which is in violation of section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The court previously denied bail to the defendants and ordered their detention in Kuje prison.

