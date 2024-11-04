ADVERTISEMENT
Troops rescue 4 farmers, kill 3 bandits in brutal operation

Segun Adeyemi

Security sources revealed that following intelligence on the bandits' movements, troops targeted their hideout in Kurmin-Kare village’s dense forest, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

Nigerian Army [Meta AI image]

The clash occurred in Mai-Iddo village, Kachia Local Government Area, where soldiers had been conducting a clearance operation across rural areas plagued by recent bandit activity.

The operation led to the release of four hostages, including a woman, who had been held by the assailants since last week.

The bandits had reportedly abducted two farmers in Mai-Iddo and another two individuals, one of whom was a woman, at a nearby farm in Arikon village.

A source close to the operation commented, “The soldiers bravely pushed forward, overpowering the bandits after a sustained gunfight. Their swift action not only neutralised the threat but ensured the safe rescue of all hostages.”

Attempts by journalists to obtain an official response from the Kaduna State Police Command remain unsuccessful as the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Hassan Mansur, was unreachable at the time of reporting.

The successful operation underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to tackle banditry in Kaduna, a region that has seen escalating violence in recent months.

