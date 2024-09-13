ADVERTISEMENT
259 dead, 25,239 displaced, 1 million affected by floods - NEMA confirms

Segun Adeyemi

The flooding has particularly impacted Borno State, where a broken spillway at the Alau Dam exacerbated the situation.

Scores of Maiduguri residents were rendered homeless due to the tragic flood incident. [Getty Images]
[Getty Images]

It revealed that 1,048,312 people have been affected across 29 states and 172 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

NEMA Director General Zubaida Umar confirmed on Thursday, September 12, that 259 deaths have been recorded and 625,239 people have been displaced.

Umar, speaking at the National Emergency Coordination Forum, provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing response to the crisis. This includes active search and rescue operations in severely affected areas like Borno State.

"Our ongoing intervention across the affected states includes the deployment of additional personnel, distribution of water purification equipment, and provision of food and non-food items," she stated.

Umar clarified that the current flooding trend is in line with the predictions made in the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). This forecast had warned of high flood risks in 33 states between July and September.

NEMA has praised the swift action taken by the Borno State government. "We commend Governor Babagana Zulum and the Borno State Emergency Management team for rising to the occasion, activating Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, and leading the rescue efforts," Umar said.

In addition to the immediate disaster response, NEMA continues to work closely with humanitarian partners to provide ongoing support and relief to flood-affected regions.

"The Federal Government commiserates with those affected and assures that sustainable relief will be provided to mitigate the impact of this disaster," Umar concluded.

