Borno Govt closes schools for 2 weeks due to floods

On Monday, the Acting Director of Schools Services, Grema Bulama, said the development had displaced some people across the state.

“Due to the ongoing flooding across the state and its adverse effects, the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation has directed a statewide closure of all public and private schools until Monday, Sept. 23.

“We urge all concerned parties to comply strictly with this directive.

“We regret any inconvenience this notice may have caused and we appreciate your understanding,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools were initially scheduled to open in Borno on Monday, Sept. 9, but some of the schools were occupied by people displaced by the flood.

There was a mild drama in Gwange Ward of Maiduguri, when people displaced by floods resisted attempts by government officials to make them vacate a school where they had been taking refuge since last week.