Why a breastfeeding mother's nipple might fall off

One TikToker explained how her nipples fell off when breastfeeding her child. She experienced necrosis which is the death of the tissue in the nipple. Her nipple fell off and almost choked her child. Why does this happen and how do you make sure this never happens to you;

The baby doesn’t have a good latch

A good latch is everything. The baby should not have just the nipple in his/her mouth by the whole areola (the dark part of the nipple).

If the baby is latching on to just the nipple, place a clean finger in the corner of the baby’s mouth and reattach his mouth. You know you have a good latch when the nipples still look round when the round and long are not flat and compressed.

Breastfeeding wasn't begun early

Once you can regain your strength, new moms should start breastfeeding their babies as soon as they can. It helps you and your child to get used to breastfeeding on time. Delayed feedings can cause pain during breastfeeding and interrupt the effectiveness of the milk supply.

The nipples aren’t clean

A clean nipple is imperative. You have to make sure your nipples are moisturised and clean. Use lanolin cream, oils moisturise the nipple and even breast milk purifies them. Always use clean hands to rub this ointments and massage the nipple.

Also, breastfeeding mothers should not wear tight and dirty outfits or bras puts pressure on the nipples.

The nipples look discolouration, enlargement or infected