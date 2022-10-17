RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why a breastfeeding mother's nipple might fall off

Temi Iwalaiye

Many nursing mothers are not taught how to breastfeed their babies properly, and it leads to many issues later on.

Breastfeeding is not an easy task for any new mom, but it is a crucial one because breast milk contains all the nutrients and antibodies a child needs and protects the child from infections and diseases.

One TikToker explained how her nipples fell off when breastfeeding her child. She experienced necrosis which is the death of the tissue in the nipple. Her nipple fell off and almost choked her child. Why does this happen and how do you make sure this never happens to you;

A good latch is everything. The baby should not have just the nipple in his/her mouth by the whole areola (the dark part of the nipple).

If the baby is latching on to just the nipple, place a clean finger in the corner of the baby’s mouth and reattach his mouth. You know you have a good latch when the nipples still look round when the round and long are not flat and compressed.

Once you can regain your strength, new moms should start breastfeeding their babies as soon as they can. It helps you and your child to get used to breastfeeding on time. Delayed feedings can cause pain during breastfeeding and interrupt the effectiveness of the milk supply.

A clean nipple is imperative. You have to make sure your nipples are moisturised and clean. Use lanolin cream, oils moisturise the nipple and even breast milk purifies them. Always use clean hands to rub this ointments and massage the nipple.

Also, breastfeeding mothers should not wear tight and dirty outfits or bras puts pressure on the nipples.

It’s a red flag when your nipples look discoloured, swollen and infected, and it is quite painful too, that’s a clear red flag. You need to see your doctor and lactation specialist as soon as possible.

