Nigerians superstitions about pregnancy

Nigerians never disclose pregnancy until after the baby is born.

Nigerians are secretive about pregnancy
Nigerians are secretive about pregnancy

In this part of the world, people announce after the child is born. Adesua Etomi and Banky W, Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz announced after their babies were born.

Superstition? Maybe or maybe not.

People are scared that the world’s people or their 'village people' might put a evil eye on the baby and cause them to lose the child prematurely or maybe they are not sure the baby will even last full term, so they would rather post pictures after the baby is born.

Another funny thing Nigerians do is never tell you how far along they. Asking how many months pregnancy it is, is a taboo and you will not get an answer incase you are a witch who wants to intercept the delivery of the child.

Pregnant women will also not let you touch their belly, incase you want to put evil energy on their unborn child.

Can you blame them? Infant mortality is high in Nigeria with 74.2 deaths in every 1000 births according to Statista.

