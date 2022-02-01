Nigerians superstitions about pregnancy

Superstition? Maybe or maybe not.

Do not post any picture before the baby is born

People are scared that the world’s people or their 'village people' might put a evil eye on the baby and cause them to lose the child prematurely or maybe they are not sure the baby will even last full term, so they would rather post pictures after the baby is born.

Do not ask how far along a pregnant women is

Another funny thing Nigerians do is never tell you how far along they. Asking how many months pregnancy it is, is a taboo and you will not get an answer incase you are a witch who wants to intercept the delivery of the child.

Never touch her belly

Pregnant women will also not let you touch their belly, incase you want to put evil energy on their unborn child.