A pregnant woman is in a very precarious situation. She must eat and drink not only for herself but for her baby.
5 drinks pregnant women must avoid
Here are some drinks pregnant women must avoid.
One of the worst things for a pregnant woman to do is to drink anything that can harm her baby unknowingly.
She should avoid the following;
1. Zobo
Zobo is a common refreshment made from dried hisbiscus leaves.
It can lead to an untimely termination of pregnancy because it affects estrogen production and induces menstruation.
It can also cause the baby to be born with various complications.
2. Alcohol
Even one sip of alcohol can cause abnormalities in the baby’s development. Stay clear of all alcoholic drinks.
3. Soda and ‘soft’ drinks
Although you can take a little soda, some researchers have linked the caffeine in soda with miscarriages. Although, the actual effect of soda on unborn babies is unclear.
4. Agbo Jedi Jedi
These are herbal concoctions hawked about to cure diarrhoea. They contain many toxic chemicals that can cause abortion.
5. Green tea
Green tea is one of those drinks that stands halfway between good and bad because of its caffeine content. Ask your doctor for a caffeine limit and be careful not to exceed it.
