5 drinks pregnant women must avoid

One of the worst things for a pregnant woman to do is to drink anything that can harm her baby unknowingly.

She should avoid the following;

1. Zobo

Zobo is a common refreshment made from dried hisbiscus leaves.

It can lead to an untimely termination of pregnancy because it affects estrogen production and induces menstruation.

It can also cause the baby to be born with various complications.

2. Alcohol

Even one sip of alcohol can cause abnormalities in the baby’s development. Stay clear of all alcoholic drinks.

3. Soda and ‘soft’ drinks

Although you can take a little soda, some researchers have linked the caffeine in soda with miscarriages. Although, the actual effect of soda on unborn babies is unclear.

4. Agbo Jedi Jedi

These are herbal concoctions hawked about to cure diarrhoea. They contain many toxic chemicals that can cause abortion.

5. Green tea