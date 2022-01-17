RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 drinks pregnant women must avoid

Here are some drinks pregnant women must avoid.

Avoid certain drinks if you are pregnant

A pregnant woman is in a very precarious situation. She must eat and drink not only for herself but for her baby.

One of the worst things for a pregnant woman to do is to drink anything that can harm her baby unknowingly.

She should avoid the following;

Zobo is easy to make

Zobo is a common refreshment made from dried hisbiscus leaves.

It can lead to an untimely termination of pregnancy because it affects estrogen production and induces menstruation.

It can also cause the baby to be born with various complications.

Even one sip of alcohol can cause abnormalities in the baby’s development. Stay clear of all alcoholic drinks.

Although you can take a little soda, some researchers have linked the caffeine in soda with miscarriages. Although, the actual effect of soda on unborn babies is unclear.

A shot of Agbo Jedi

These are herbal concoctions hawked about to cure diarrhoea. They contain many toxic chemicals that can cause abortion.

Green tea is one of those drinks that stands halfway between good and bad because of its caffeine content. Ask your doctor for a caffeine limit and be careful not to exceed it.

