This is why every woman should play 'the pregnancy prank' on her boyfriend

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Playing a pregnancy prank on your boyfriend might seem like a light-hearted and fun joke, but it can actually serve as a revealing moment in your relationship.

The pregnancy prank(Rawpixel)
The pregnancy prank(Rawpixel)

While it’s important to consider the potential consequences of such a prank, it can also offer insights into your partner’s true feelings and intentions. Here are some reasons why you might want to consider playing this prank, even if you’re not pregnant:

One of the most telling aspects of this prank is how your boyfriend reacts when he thinks you might be pregnant.

His initial response—whether it’s shock, excitement, concern, or even fear—can give you a glimpse into his mindset regarding your relationship and the idea of starting a family together.

His reaction will reveal a lot about your future together
His reaction will reveal a lot about your future together After 9 years of dating, angry lady gives boyfriend ‘unrealistic’ ultimatum to marry her or forget Pulse Ghana

If he reacts positively and supportively, it could indicate that he sees a future with you and is ready to take on serious commitments.

On the other hand, if his reaction is negative or distant, it might prompt an important conversation about where your relationship is headed.

Surprising your boyfriend with a pregnancy prank can lead to deep and meaningful conversations about your future together.

If the prank is done with care and respect, it can be an opportunity to discuss topics like children, marriage, and long-term goals—topics that might not have come up otherwise.

It may bring you closer as a couple
It may bring you closer as a couple Pulse Live Kenya

This prank could help you both understand each other’s perspectives better, potentially bringing you closer and strengthening your bond.

Sometimes, people can be ambiguous about their intentions in a relationship, especially when it comes to long-term commitments. A pregnancy prank can act as a litmus test for your boyfriend’s true feelings about the relationship.

If he seems overly anxious or relieved when you reveal it’s just a prank, it could be a sign that he’s not as committed as you might have thought. Conversely, if he’s supportive and understanding, it might affirm that he’s in it for the long haul.

While the prank itself is meant to be humorous, the underlying message can be quite serious. Playing this prank can open the door to conversations about where you both see the relationship going and how you feel about important life events like having children. It’s a playful way to broach topics that can sometimes be difficult to discuss directly.

Knowing how your boyfriend reacts to the idea of pregnancy can help you make more informed decisions about your relationship. Whether the prank confirms your confidence in your partner or raises concerns, it provides valuable insight that can guide your choices moving forward.

It can help you make informed decisions(theinsyder)
It can help you make informed decisions(theinsyder) Pulse Live Kenya

A pregnancy prank, when done thoughtfully, can be more than just a funny moment between you and your boyfriend—it can be a significant test of your relationship’s strength and future potential.

However, it’s essential to approach this prank with care, ensuring that it’s done in good humour and with respect for your partner’s feelings. If handled correctly, it could be a playful yet powerful way to gain deeper insights into your relationship.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

