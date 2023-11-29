ADVERTISEMENT
If you want the relationship to work don't tell your partner these 4 things

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In our quest to find love and make it stay, we often make mistakes that lead us to the results we were avoiding.

4 relationship mistakes to avoid by-Madamnoire-1

If you want to make your new relationship work here are some common mistakes to avoid;

1. Avoid sharing details of your previous relationship troubles: It's important not to set a negative tone by constantly discussing how poorly your ex treated you.

Doing so might unintentionally communicate to your current partner that your expectations are low, potentially leading them to put in minimal effort.

Allow your new relationship to develop independently without carrying the baggage of past experiences.

They are also likely to treat you the same way if you tell them what went wrong.

2. Keep your weaknesses or easily tempted aspects to yourself: While honesty is crucial in a relationship, it's wise not to reveal all your vulnerabilities right away.

People may use this information against you in moments of conflict or vulnerability.

Allow your partner to discover your strengths and weaknesses naturally over time, building trust gradually.

3. Be cautious about sharing your family's secrets: Family dynamics can be complex, and revealing deep family secrets early on may create unnecessary tension.

If your partner doesn't show respect for your family, it could eventually translate into a lack of respect for you.

Establish a foundation of mutual respect and understanding before delving into sensitive family matters.

4. Avoid discussing your body count: While transparency is important in a relationship, sharing explicit details about your past relationships, especially regarding your intimate life, might not be necessary early on.

Such discussions can lead to unnecessary comparisons or judgments. Focus on building emotional intimacy and trust before delving into sensitive details about your past.

The key is to foster open communication while being mindful of the timing and context.

Every relationship is unique, and it's essential to let it develop organically, allowing both partners to learn about each other in a healthy and respectful manner

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

