ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

They met in church and have been together ever since.

Linda and Zibo are a match made in heaven (image is AI-generated) [DALL-E]
Linda and Zibo are a match made in heaven (image is AI-generated) [DALL-E]

Recommended articles

Linda had been working in the church as the secretary to the general overseer. Ask anybody who knows, this is a highly coveted role for those looking for love. They are in the pastor’s ear, so their plight is always the church's plight. From their perch screening the general overseer’s schedule, they know and have access to all the most eligible bachelors.

Then they met.

Zibokekime (or just Zibo) was the young Sunday School Superintendent, a kind of leader of the Sunday School teachers in the church. So their love story was a match made in heaven. He works for the government and she runs a business. They got married and have been together for six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zibo: She is very beautiful.

Linda: He was the Sunday School Superintendent and so that stood out for me. It was giving dedicated man.

Zibo: I love it when we go out for dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda: We don't do that a lot. But now that he has said it, we will revive it starting from this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Linda: We talk about it. It really works wonders. We try to be practical about what we talk about. Sometimes we read a book together to see how we can develop in those areas.

Zibo: Yeah, we talk about it.

Linda and Zibo crossed paths in church (image is AI-generated) [DALL-E]
Linda and Zibo crossed paths in church (image is AI-generated) [DALL-E] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Husband: Her dedication.

Linda: He is very patient and tolerant. And always follows through. He is very intelligent and disciplined.

Zibo: Hmm, poor financial management skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda: Many things. He does not celebrate Valentine. He’s not really in touch with his emotional side.

Linda: Gift exchange. We could go out. We will definitely have a nice time.

Zibo: I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. But we’ll figure something out.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

How to borrow money and make the owner forget/forgive you

How to borrow money and make the owner forget/forgive you

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

If you find yourself in this boat, sailing the rough seas of heartbreak this Valentine's Day, know that you're not alone

Valentine's Day vibes vs reality: Navigating heartbreak with grace

Ways to avoid a breakup before Vals Day .Getty Image; Insider

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

couple

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker