Chaotic life of an HR: Everyone can keep secrets too (Ep.40)

Omorinkoba Eniola

Our ride back to the office was smoother than when we left.

This time, a piece of slow music wasn't playing in the background, instead, we were jamming to ‘Believe’ by Ric Hassani, a song that I enjoyed. We arrived at the office two hours later than we planned, but we walked in as if nothing happened.

Though our entrance into the office raised some eyebrows, Mr. Tayo had a stern face you would’ve thought we went on a business meeting.

I walked into the office to find Zainab sipping her regular freshly squeezed orange juice. Again, I ignored her and sat right behind my desk, but I couldn't stop stealing glances at her as her desk was a few inches before mine which meant that I could see her from my end unlike her who’d have to turn.

I realized that she started to sip her juice aggressively this time but I pretended to focus on my computer. “Enny, what is going on?” she turned to ask me, but I played dumb. “Fine, I know that we should’ve settled things more amicably but…”

“But what?” I asked calmly, waiting for a response from her but she stuttered instead. “Let me explain, Enny. I understand that we should have handled it better, and I am sorry,” she said.

“What should you have handled better? I asked. The part where you hid your relationship from me, or the part where you’re dating a man that has moved to me in the past?” “Enny but you said you didn't like him, and I liked him so I decided to start something with him,” she explained.

“And you did not think that I at least deserved to know?

“I couldn’t face you with the truth, it was so hard, I couldn’t handle it,” she said, walking towards me for sympathy, but I turned away. “Girl, give me some time to process this, I’ll not suddenly let it go because you’re suddenly sober to hear gist.”

“Wow! Why would you say that? Me? ” she asked, staring at me before returning to her seat. “Good riddance to bad rubbish,” I muttered.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

