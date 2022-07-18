Chaotic life of an HR: Everyone can keep secrets too (Ep . 40)

Though our entrance into the office raised some eyebrows, Mr. Tayo had a stern face you would’ve thought we went on a business meeting.

I walked into the office to find Zainab sipping her regular freshly squeezed orange juice. Again, I ignored her and sat right behind my desk, but I couldn't stop stealing glances at her as her desk was a few inches before mine which meant that I could see her from my end unlike her who’d have to turn.

I realized that she started to sip her juice aggressively this time but I pretended to focus on my computer. “Enny, what is going on?” she turned to ask me, but I played dumb. “Fine, I know that we should’ve settled things more amicably but…”

“But what?” I asked calmly, waiting for a response from her but she stuttered instead. “Let me explain, Enny. I understand that we should have handled it better, and I am sorry,” she said.

“What should you have handled better? I asked. The part where you hid your relationship from me, or the part where you’re dating a man that has moved to me in the past?” “Enny but you said you didn't like him, and I liked him so I decided to start something with him,” she explained.

“And you did not think that I at least deserved to know?

“I couldn’t face you with the truth, it was so hard, I couldn’t handle it,” she said, walking towards me for sympathy, but I turned away. “Girl, give me some time to process this, I’ll not suddenly let it go because you’re suddenly sober to hear gist.”