RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

8 sure-fire ways to know that a Nigerian woman loves you

Temi Iwalaiye

This is how you know you've got a Nigerian woman's heart.

This is how you know a Nigerian woman loves you [istockphoto]
This is how you know a Nigerian woman loves you [istockphoto]

Nigerian women are a special breed, and the way they display love and affection is unique.

Read Also

If you are in a relationship with a Nigerian woman or you are considering one, and you are wondering if she loves you, then I have some clear signs and signals that she is in fact in love with you.

If a Nigerian woman loves you, then she doesn’t want anyone else to be with you. Instead of coming out to state that she wants exclusivity, she beats around the bush by accusing you of being with other women.

One thing men don’t know is that Nigerian women only ask for money from men they care about deeply. Argue with us at your discretion, we said what we said.

Nigerian women are not stingy - especially when they have the money. So, be sure to get a lot of gifts and freebies if a Nigerian woman is in love with you. Cake on your birthday is a sure thing.

Forget about what you read online, if a Nigerian woman loves you, she cares about your stomach infrastructure, period.

Be very afraid if you are eating and she doesn’t want a bite or taste - that’s how they express love.

One thing about Nigerian women is they love to gist, if you meet a woman willing to give you unlimited gist, it’s because she is in love with you.

A proper Nigerian woman is allergic to poverty, she would like to know what’s going on in your finances and help you plan it.

Hoodies, jackets, boxers, slides and even shirts, it’s not greed but love.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 sure-fire ways to know that a Nigerian woman loves you

8 sure-fire ways to know that a Nigerian woman loves you

Lovely in pink: Here's what we love about Osas' birthday photoshoot

Lovely in pink: Here's what we love about Osas' birthday photoshoot

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

5 natural foods to help boost your s*x life

5 natural foods to help boost your s*x life

Kie Kie’s preggy slay is on another level

Kie Kie’s preggy slay is on another level

7 of the world's most visited statues

7 of the world's most visited statues

Access ART X Prize calls for entries from African Artists

Access ART X Prize calls for entries from African Artists

Try these 5 tips for a successful visa application in Nigeria

Try these 5 tips for a successful visa application in Nigeria

5 simple tricks to help you stick to your food table

5 simple tricks to help you stick to your food table

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks