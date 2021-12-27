5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

Here are some:

1. He is Yoruba with a Yoruba first name

This is fairly obvious but he is from the South-West part of Nigeria, usually Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo .

Femi, Tolu, Tobi, Olamide are the most popular names of these young men, but having any proper Yoruba first name is the first step.

2. He dresses well and smells good

Being a smart dresser is part of the entire plan. Women love smart dressers, especially those who smell nice too.

3. If he is a tech bro, then be extra careful

It is popularly believed that some men who are part of the tech community love to philander.

The tech bro version of the Yoruba demon is an elevated form of wickedness who cannot focus on one woman for long.

4. He says a lot of sweet words

They praise your beauty alot. Some might not have money but one thing they will always have is very sweet words to sweep you off your feet.

5. He bombards you with love

The first month you meet him, he doesn’t give you any breathing space.

You feel love-bombed with frequent calls, texts, and gifts just to run away at the mention of a deeper commitment.