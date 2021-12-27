As a woman myself, I have met quite a few of them, and it feels imperative to share some features of Yoruba demons
5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon
The phrase 'Yoruba demons' started a few years ago to depict Yoruba men who break hearts.
Here are some:
1. He is Yoruba with a Yoruba first name
This is fairly obvious but he is from the South-West part of Nigeria, usually Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo .
Femi, Tolu, Tobi, Olamide are the most popular names of these young men, but having any proper Yoruba first name is the first step.
2. He dresses well and smells good
Being a smart dresser is part of the entire plan. Women love smart dressers, especially those who smell nice too.
3. If he is a tech bro, then be extra careful
It is popularly believed that some men who are part of the tech community love to philander.
The tech bro version of the Yoruba demon is an elevated form of wickedness who cannot focus on one woman for long.
4. He says a lot of sweet words
They praise your beauty alot. Some might not have money but one thing they will always have is very sweet words to sweep you off your feet.
5. He bombards you with love
The first month you meet him, he doesn’t give you any breathing space.
You feel love-bombed with frequent calls, texts, and gifts just to run away at the mention of a deeper commitment.
These features above are not bad in themselves, it is the lack of commitment and the short span of affection that is the clear red flag.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng