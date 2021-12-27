RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

Temi Iwalaiye

The phrase 'Yoruba demons' started a few years ago to depict Yoruba men who break hearts.

As a woman myself, I have met quite a few of them, and it feels imperative to share some features of Yoruba demons

Here are some:

This is fairly obvious but he is from the South-West part of Nigeria, usually Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo .

Femi, Tolu, Tobi, Olamide are the most popular names of these young men, but having any proper Yoruba first name is the first step.

Being a smart dresser is part of the entire plan. Women love smart dressers, especially those who smell nice too.

It is popularly believed that some men who are part of the tech community love to philander.

The tech bro version of the Yoruba demon is an elevated form of wickedness who cannot focus on one woman for long.

They praise your beauty alot. Some might not have money but one thing they will always have is very sweet words to sweep you off your feet.

The first month you meet him, he doesn’t give you any breathing space.

You feel love-bombed with frequent calls, texts, and gifts just to run away at the mention of a deeper commitment.

These features above are not bad in themselves, it is the lack of commitment and the short span of affection that is the clear red flag.

Temi Iwalaiye

