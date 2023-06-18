ADVERTISEMENT
5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

Temi Iwalaiye

What does your Nigerian father want for Father’s Day?

How to celebrate your Nigerian father [istock]
How to celebrate your Nigerian father [istock]

Nigerian Fathers are a special breed, and as Father’s Day approaches, we have thought of unique ways to celebrate the good fathers among us.

Very few Nigerians would deny free money considering the poor economic situation of the country.

Plus, most African parents ‘invest’ in their children, and it would be nice if they reaped the fruits of their investments.

Fulfil your father's dream [NBC]
Fulfil your father's dream [NBC] Pulse Nigeria

Has your father always wanted to travel out of the country, visit a particular place, buy a particular car or live in a certain place? Or maybe he wanted to watch his favourite team play live. Our dreams are as different as our faces, but what is touching is if you can fulfil your father’s lifelong dream.

Many men make a lot of sacrifices for their families, and they never get a thank you. Let your father know that you appreciate all he has done for you, and even add that you love him though it might be awkward to say. If Nigerian fathers aren’t expressive, you should lead the way.

Most elderly people in Nigeria are usually involved in some group commitment in church or among their peers. You can pay his dues for an entire year and remove the chip off his soldiers.

While it may not be entirely within your control, one guaranteed way to bring your father happiness is by getting married and starting a family of your own.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

