5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

Nigerian Fathers are a special breed, and as Father’s Day approaches, we have thought of unique ways to celebrate the good fathers among us.

1. Send him money

Very few Nigerians would deny free money considering the poor economic situation of the country.

Plus, most African parents ‘invest’ in their children, and it would be nice if they reaped the fruits of their investments.

2. Fulfil his lifelong dream

Pulse Nigeria

Has your father always wanted to travel out of the country, visit a particular place, buy a particular car or live in a certain place? Or maybe he wanted to watch his favourite team play live. Our dreams are as different as our faces, but what is touching is if you can fulfil your father’s lifelong dream.

3. Tell him how you feel about him - appreciate him

Many men make a lot of sacrifices for their families, and they never get a thank you. Let your father know that you appreciate all he has done for you, and even add that you love him though it might be awkward to say. If Nigerian fathers aren’t expressive, you should lead the way.

4. Pay for his church or age group dues

Most elderly people in Nigeria are usually involved in some group commitment in church or among their peers. You can pay his dues for an entire year and remove the chip off his soldiers.

5. Get married and give him grandkids