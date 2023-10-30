'Masturbation can cause blindness and memory loss.' Truth or myth?

Masturbation is a normal and healthy sexual behaviour, and it has no negative physical or mental health consequences.

Jenni Skyler, a certified sex therapist and sexologist explains, “This unfortunate myth about masturbation, causing blindness, acne, or other health hazards, is quite untrue.” She says that this is an old myth made to control the masses with a fear that sexual arousal would cause out-of-control behaviours and the collapse of society.

Let's discuss more on masturbation, reveal the truth and debunk the myths and misconceptions surrounding this natural practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining masturbation

Masturbation is the act of sexually stimulating oneself. It's a completely normal and healthy aspect of human sexuality that is practised by individuals of all genders, ages, and backgrounds. In fact, studies have shown that the majority of people engage in masturbation at some point in their lives. It's a necessary part of self-discovery and sexual development.

Debunking the myths

Here are some of the myths surrounding masturbation:

Masturbation causes blindness and memory loss

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that masturbation can cause blindness. The idea that it does likely emerged from the idea that sexual activity leads to negative health consequences. But, this is not true. According to the sex therapist, masturbation is a safe and healthy way to explore one's body and enjoy sexual pleasure.

There is also no credible scientific connection between masturbation and memory loss. In fact, some research suggests that this activity can have positive effects on cognitive function. It releases endorphins, which reduce stress.

Masturbation can lead to erectile dysfunction

Some people worry that frequent masturbation can cause erectile dysfunction (ED). In reality, masturbation is a normal and healthy part of human sexual behaviour and does not cause ED. If one is experiencing this issue with sexual function, they’ll need to see a doctor as ED is not in any way related to masturbation.

Masturbation affects fertility

ADVERTISEMENT

Another common myth is that masturbation can affect fertility. But, the truth is that male and female reproductive systems are entirely separate from the sexual pleasure experienced during masturbation. Pleasuring yourself does not affect your ability to conceive.

Other myths about masturbation

Masturbation is dangerous

Masturbation should never be done with a partner

Masturbating with a vibrator will damage your genitals

Masturbation is dirty and immoral

Masturbation will ruin your marriage

Masturbation is a form of cheating

Masturbation can cause mental illness

Benefits of masturbation

According to the sex therapist Skyler, masturbation has its many benefits and "offers a rich opportunity to build an intimate relationship with yourself and your body."

ADVERTISEMENT

Other benefits are:

Masturbation can release endorphins, which act as natural stress relievers. It gives a deep sense of relaxation and improves sleep quality. It can help reduce menstrual cramps and other types of pain because of the happy hormones that are released. Masturbation can help people become more in tune with their bodies and enhance sexual function.

Skyler explains that masturbation may be essential to sexual awareness. She says, “If we don’t know about our own pleasure spots, how are we going to be able to tell a partner where to find them?”