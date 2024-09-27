ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdulrahman is poised to etch his name in the Guinness World Record, to further cement Yobe’s presence on the global stage.

Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the record-breaking attempt took place in the presence of Yobe government officials, students and well-wishers on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in the Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrahman, 28, said the feat was achieved after 12 months of preparation, and expressed optimism of receiving formal recognition by the Guinness World Record.

“I snapped 897 pictures in one hour, surpassing our target of 600 despite numerous challenges,” he said.

Abdulrahman is poised to etch his name in the Guinness World Record, to further cement Yobe’s presence on the global stage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

