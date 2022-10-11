Why your friend left the country (japa) and didn't tell you

You were never that close

It may take a while for this to sink in, but what if you are the one overestimating your place in the person’s life?

Sure, you were friends, but you were surely not one of their closest friends, and that’s okay! It hurt, but it doesn’t mean you were not friends at all - just not the best buds you thought.

They forgot

It’s actually a thing. They couldn’t possibly announce their statuses or stories that they were planning to leave the country, most prefer to do that once they arrive.

They were afraid to jinx it

Sometimes, you are not sure if your plan is going to work and you don’t want to tell many people. So, you wait until it’s done before you say anything. You get it, right?

They were afraid of village people

So, does that mean you are one of them? Well, it isn’t written on the face. We’ve heard of people who missed their Japa flight or immigration do not let them get on the plane. You can’t be too careful with these things.

They wanted to surprise you

How cute! "Surprise! I’m in the UK now!" Some people love the shock their Japa causes, and they would rather announce it and get reactions than tell you first.

What should you do if your friend Japa'ed and doesn’t tell you?