Why your friend left the country (japa) and didn't tell you

Should you be upset if your friend left the country and didn't tell you?

You may be scrolling through your Instagram or WhatsApp and see that one of your closest friends left the country, and you weren’t informed. Here’s why it happened;

It may take a while for this to sink in, but what if you are the one overestimating your place in the person’s life?

Sure, you were friends, but you were surely not one of their closest friends, and that’s okay! It hurt, but it doesn’t mean you were not friends at all - just not the best buds you thought.

It’s actually a thing. They couldn’t possibly announce their statuses or stories that they were planning to leave the country, most prefer to do that once they arrive.

Sometimes, you are not sure if your plan is going to work and you don’t want to tell many people. So, you wait until it’s done before you say anything. You get it, right?

So, does that mean you are one of them? Well, it isn’t written on the face. We’ve heard of people who missed their Japa flight or immigration do not let them get on the plane. You can’t be too careful with these things.

How cute! "Surprise! I’m in the UK now!" Some people love the shock their Japa causes, and they would rather announce it and get reactions than tell you first.

Be happy for them! It's an amazing feat. Cutting them off is a bit extreme but if you need some space to process the ‘betrayal’ then get it. One friend finds out from a picture, and another friend escorts them to the airport, different level of importance. You can be happy for them and still hurt.

