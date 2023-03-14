ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why women can now swim topless in Berlin's pools

Temi Iwalaiye

Now, women in Berlin have the same option as men to swim topless in the city's public pools.

Women can now swim topless in Berlin [Dailystar]
Women can now swim topless in Berlin [Dailystar]

The recent legislation permitting women to swim topless has been hailed as a victory for gender equality in the German capital, it is also a sign of Germany's affinity for Freikoerperkultur, or "free body culture," which dates back to the late 19th century.

Recommended articles

In many countries, except for nude beaches, women have to wear a swim suits or a bikini top and bottom, but men have to swim topless.

Many Europeans don’t think women should swim wearing tops as it negates the principle of gender equality. They feel like men and women should be able to remove their tops if they are hot as men do and breasts are a 'secondary' sexual organ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin's officials responded after a female swimmer said that in December 2022, she was prohibited from using one of the city's pools without covering her chest.

The woman complained to the Senate Department for Justice, Diversity, and Anti-Discrimination, which houses the office of the city's ombudsman and they passed a law that permits everyone to swim topless even though it was not officially prohibited in the city.

According to a press release from the department on Thursday, the pool is forbidden from using had no "gender-specific requirements" and just required that visitors wear "commercial swimwear."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This dress says yes, yes, I am here! -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

"This dress says yes, yes, I am here!" -Tems on her jaw-dropping Oscars outfit

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Why women can now swim topless in Berlin's pools

Why women can now swim topless in Berlin's pools

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 5 best-dressed men in suits at the Academy Awards

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

How to gain admission with low JAMB score

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Post Colonial Lagos in the 70s [Naijabiography]

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa