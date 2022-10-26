RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia

Oghenerume Progress

While Christmas seems like a widely accepted tradition, there were some places where it was illegal. A good example is Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

To many people, Christmas is a season of joy. It is a time of celebration for families and loved ones around the world. People observe lots of traditions during Christmas including decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols and so much more.

Read Also

Years ago, it was actually illegal to celebrate Christmas in this country. Not only was it illegal, people were not even allowed to wish others a merry Christmas as that was also against the law.

This was solely because over 30 years ago, the fatwā authority in Saudi Arabia issued a religious edict barring celebration of such religious festivals. It was so serious that in 2015, the Health ministry in Saudi Arabia issued a circular instructing hospitals and health facilities not to allow such celebrations inside their compounds.

The circular reiterated that "Saudi Arabia does not allow the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)". The circular also explained that Christmas was considered as an innovation in religion.

A Saudi scholar, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Oraifi, has also emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country and Muslims over there are not even allowed to greet non-Muslims on their religious occasions like Christmas. “If they celebrate the birth of God’s son and you greet them…it means you endorse their faith,” he explained in an interview with Arab News.

Also, years ago, Riyadh banned all non-Islamic celebrations in public. It was gathered that the country’s official Wahhabi religious ideology regards such celebrations which includes Christmas, as a form of blasphemy.

Well, thankfully, the tide is changing and Christmas is being celebrated more in Saudi Arabia. The Islamic nation which is under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s cultural revolution, now allows various events to take place from fashion shows to film festivals and of course, Christmas for those who want to celebrate it.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asaro: The tribe that scares off opponents with scary masks

Asaro: The tribe that scares off opponents with scary masks

Why it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia

Why it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia

Playing video games makes kids more intelligent, new study reveals

Playing video games makes kids more intelligent, new study reveals

5 things to know before visiting Paris

5 things to know before visiting Paris

American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

5 Nigerian men talk about having anal sex and its dangers

5 Nigerian men talk about having anal sex and its dangers

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

New Gordon's pink berry and sunset orange unveiled at Gordon's Playground

New Gordon's pink berry and sunset orange unveiled at Gordon's Playground

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The fifth wife of the Ooni of Ife [Thenation]

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

The Ooni's new set of wives

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)

5 best places to live in Lagos