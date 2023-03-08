ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Temi Iwalaiye

Some have claimed that the people from Benin own Lagos, while others claim Lagos belongs to no one and it’s a no man’s land. How true (or false) are these claims?

Post Colonial Lagos in the 70s [Naijabiography]
Post Colonial Lagos in the 70s [Naijabiography]

The port and island of Lagos is one of Africa’s most metropolitan and populous cities, that’s why there is a question as to who owns Lagos and who are the original inhabitants of Lagos.

Recommended articles

According to a statement from Iga Idugaran, the palace of the Lagos King, Oba Akiolu said;

ADVERTISEMENT

“Modern-day Lagos was founded by Prince Ado, the son of the Oba of Benin. Prince Ado was the first Oba of Lagos, and he named the town Eko, until the Portuguese explorer, Ruy de Segueira, changed the maritime town to Lagos, which at that time from 1942 was the Portuguese expedition centre down the African Coast.”

While this is true, this is not the full picture. It was not founded by Prince Ado. Benin invaded Lagos and were not the original occupants.

The Aworis and the Ilajes were there way before the invasion of Benin in the 16th century. These two tribes were not concerned with setting up some sort of monarchical system, hence the ease of the Benin invasion.

The monarchical rulership of a place may be a result of conquest and not the origin, a case in point is the Queen of England who was the head of so many countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Prince and Princess of Wales are not Welsh, but because their forefather conquered Wales, the rulership of Wales falls on the first son of the ruling monarch of England.

The first Oba of Lagos was undoubtedly from Benin. All Obas of Lagos trace their lineage to Ashipa who was a war captain of the Oba of Benin. Ashipa was rewarded with the title of the Oloriogun (or War leader) and received the Oba of Benin's permission to govern Lagos on his behalf.

But if some Benin people migrated to Lagos, it means that they did become part and parcel of the Yoruba culture thereby abandoning their own. It is believed settled in Lagos Island or Isale Eko and its environs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Post Colonial Lagos [Naijabiography]
Post Colonial Lagos [Naijabiography] Pulse Nigeria

However, from all historical records, the original inhabitants and landowners in Lagos are the Aworis and the Ilajes. They are the ones who own land. The Aworis were more concerned with land ownership, while the Ilaje moved to the coasts and were more concerned with fishing, though they still own land. The Ilajes coexist with the Ijebu groups in the Epe and Ikorodu divisions in Ijede, Owode, Majidun, Ajegunle, and Agbowa.

The chiefs in Lagos who belong to the Idejo class are Aworis and they control a lot of the land. The Olumegbon chieftaincy family controls all of Ajah, Oniru clan controls the entirety of Victoria Island, Ojomu, which was Ajah's neighbour and is now home to Oba Ojomu, Elegushi, the territory at Ikate and Onisemo too. The Oluwa family once owned the whole Apapa Peninsula before being bought and compensated by the government.

It is now clear that Lagos is not a ‘no man’s land’ and it indeed has indigenous people. However, it has experienced the influx of many people through migration, even from neighbouring states, has muddled the original ancestry of Lagos.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why watching porn is incredibly harmful

Why watching porn is incredibly harmful

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Trend alert: Flower-shaped earrings are in

Trend alert: Flower-shaped earrings are in

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Why do wives hide their money from their husbands?

Why do wives hide their money from their husbands?

Scientists in Japan might have found a cure for baldness

Scientists in Japan might have found a cure for baldness

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Embrace Equity: Why the theme for International Women's Day 2023 is very relevant

Embrace Equity: Why the theme for International Women's Day 2023 is very relevant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Interesting facts about Igbo culture

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Oya leads dead people to the afterlife [yagbeonilu]

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep.

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep