RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Temi Iwalaiye

In case you don’t know the faces on the redesigned naira, we are here to give a little history lesson.

The new naira notes [Dailypost]
The new naira notes [Dailypost]

These notes are essentially the same as the former ones, the major difference is the hue and saturation, but do you know the heroes' past on these naira notes?

Recommended articles

Sir Ahmadu Bello was knighted [Ahmadubellofoundation]
Sir Ahmadu Bello was knighted [Ahmadubellofoundation] Pulse Nigeria

He was born on 12 June 1910 and died on 15 January 1966. This conservative Nigerian statesman Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, who was later knighted as Sir Ahmadu Bello, led Northern Nigeria through Nigeria's independence in 1960.

He presided as the country's first and only premier from 1954 until his assassination in 1966.

Additionally, he served as the party's chairman for the Northern People's Congress, which at the time was made up of the Hausa-Fulani elite. Elected to the regional assembly, he later rose to the position of premier of the Northern region.

To create Nigeria's first indigenous federal government, which ultimately led to independence from Britain, Bello's NPC joined forces with Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe's NCNC (National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon).

Bello decided to continue serving as premier of Northern Nigeria and delegated control of the role of prime minister to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the NPC's vice president.

Nnamdi Azikiwe was Nigeria's first president
Nnamdi Azikiwe was Nigeria's first president Daily Post Nigeria

Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, Born 16 November 1904 and died on 11 May 1996 was most commonly known as 'Zik,'. He was a statesman and political figure from Nigeria who presided over the country as its first leader from 1963 to 1966.

He earned the nickname "father of Nigerian Nationalism" and is credited with being a major factor in the country's independence.

He was one of Nigeria's most learned leaders. Azikiwe travelled to the United States, where he studied at Howard University, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Storer College.

In 1934, he came back to Africa, where he started working as a journalist on the Gold Coast. He promoted Nigerian and African nationalism as a journalist in British West Africa.

He was the first Nigerian to be appointed to the Privy Council of the United Kingdom. He served as the nation of Nigeria's first president in 1963. Azikiwe's functions in both positions were ceremonial.

Clement Isong was an economics and former CBN Governor [Wikipedia]
Clement Isong was an economics and former CBN Governor [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Isong was born in Eket, Akwa Ibom State born on April 20, 1920 and died May 29 2000. He received a PhD in Economics from the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences after completing his studies at University College, Ibadan and Iowa Wesleyan College.

He was the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)secretary and then director of research, he also lectured economics at the University of Ibadan.

He served as the CBN's chairman during the Nigerian Civil War (July 1967–January 1970) and the oil boom. During the Second Republic of Nigeria, he was chosen to serve as governor of Cross River State (1979–1983).

Mai Bornu is Kanuri by tribe [blerf]
Mai Bornu is Kanuri by tribe [blerf] Pulse Nigeria

He hails from Yola. Until his father was convinced by the Lamido, Mai-Bornu did not attend school. After his father was convinced, Mai-Bornu graduated in 1942 after attending Yola Elementary School, Yola Middle School, Kaduna College after being accepted in 1938 and Teacher’s College.

He received a government scholarship to study abroad and travelled to the United Kingdom to attend Bristol University, where he received his economics degree in 1957.

In 1957 and 1959, Mai-Bornu served in the Public Service Commission and Ministry of Finance and Trade after returning to Nigeria and becoming an administrative officer with the Northern Nigeria Public Service.

He was assigned to the Central Bank of Nigeria as an Assistant Secretary when the Central Bank began operations in 1959. From assistant secretary to deputy secretary to secretary, he advanced through the ranks quickly.

He was the first Nigerian to be named Deputy Governor in 1962 and later named Governor of the Central Bank in July 25, 1963.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Balenciaga issues an apology for their ad that made reference to child pornography

Balenciaga issues an apology for their ad that made reference to child pornography

10 tips for planning a budget-friendly European vacation

10 tips for planning a budget-friendly European vacation

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people