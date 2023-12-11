ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

I walked through snow to visit Russia's famous Tretyakov Gallery, here's what I found

Anna Ajayi

The State Tretyakov Gallery houses the largest collection of Russian art in the world, and braving the brutal Moscow winter was worth every chilly step.

Beautiful interior of the Tretyakov Art Gallery [TGM]
Beautiful interior of the Tretyakov Art Gallery [TGM]

Recommended articles

The minus-degree air instantly pierced through my meagre winter clothes, making me question my packing choices.

I had my fingers crossed, praying to the Almighty that the clothes I had earlier packed for winter were, in fact, winter enough.

Despite the biting cold, the beauty of the snow-covered streets captivated me. I reached out to touch the snow, mesmerised by the fluffy flakes falling from the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moscow's winter is unforgiving, even for its inhabitants. Fur-clad locals bundled in layers were a reminder of my inadequate attire. One look at the locals and I knew I was not ready for this climate.

My manager's concerned smile confirmed my suspicions. "Anna," she chuckled, "you'll need more than that to survive this weather. We layer with at least five innerwear pieces!" I sheepishly admitted to wearing only two.

Even with the cold gnawing at my bones, my excitement for the Tretyakov Gallery tour remained undimmed. I embarked on the snowy journey, trudging alongside colleagues from all over the world.

Exterior of the Tretyakov Gallery in winter [AdobeStock]
Exterior of the Tretyakov Gallery in winter [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

The walk on that snowy road was slippery, so I fell but managed to reach the gallery with the help of a kind Turkish journalist named Umit. Stepping inside, the warmth of the heaters enveloped me like a loving embrace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our guide, a wise-looking old man with a twinkle in his eyes, led us through the gallery's impressive collection.

Our guide, a wise-looking old man, tells us the history of the gallery
Our guide, a wise-looking old man, tells us the history of the gallery Pulse Nigeria

He gave us a brief history of this great place, telling us that the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow is one of the world's most renowned art museums, housing an extended collection of Russian art.

This gallery, founded in 1856, is named after its founder, Pavel Tretyakov, an art collector. Now, the gallery has grown to encompass over 180,000 works spanning from the 11th century to the present day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Realistic paintings in the gallery
Realistic paintings in the gallery Pulse Nigeria

Amidst the vast collection of realistic paintings that tell unique stories, scattered throughout the large hall, two paintings stole my attention.

Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan's painting [euroradio.fm]
Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan's painting [euroradio.fm] Pulse Nigeria

This controversial masterpiece, explained by our guide, depicts the grief-stricken Russian tsar, Ivan the Terrible, cradling his dying son, the Tsarevich Ivan Ivanovich, shortly after the father had dealt a fatal blow to his son's head in a fit of anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The painting portrays the anguish and remorse on the face of the elder Ivan and the gentleness of the dying Tsarevich, forgiving his father with his tears.

A closer view of the painting [Artsapien]
A closer view of the painting [Artsapien] Pulse Nigeria

There's an entire backstory behind why Ivan the Terrible got that name and his notorious temper tantrums, but that will be explored in a separate article.

Student Returning For Her Blind Father, by Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoy
Student Returning For Her Blind Father, by Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoy Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This artwork depicts a scene in a dimly lit room, with a young woman embracing an older man who appears to be blind. The man's face is obscured by shadows, but his daughter is illuminated by a soft light, revealing her expression of love and concern.

The painting may seem unfinished, with some areas of the canvas left blank; however, this was a deliberate choice by Kramskoy, who wanted to convey the idea of incompleteness and uncertainty of the blind.

The ‘unfinished’ areas convey the idea of uncertainty of the blind
The ‘unfinished’ areas convey the idea of uncertainty of the blind Pulse Nigeria

The ‘unfinished’ areas represent the man's lack of sight, while the painted sections evoke his tactile experiences, such as the touch of his daughter's face. This deliberate incompleteness adds a layer of mystery, and it made me ponder a while before our tour guide distracted me with stories of other paintings in the arena.

These two paintings, along with countless other masterpieces housed within the Tretyakov Gallery, gave a glimpse into Russian history, culture, and artistic expression.

ADVERTISEMENT
The paintings in Tretyakov Gallery hold many stories
The paintings in Tretyakov Gallery hold many stories Pulse Nigeria

My journey to the Tretyakov Gallery was an unforgettable experience. Despite the initial shock of the Moscow winter, the warmth of the artistic treasures within the gallery left me feeling sated. The dedication of Pavel Tretyakov and the talent of countless Russian artists have created a cultural legacy that continues to resonate with visitors from around the world.

As I left the gallery, I knew that I had only scratched the surface of Russia's artistic treasures. This was just the beginning of my exploration of this fascinating country.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ICYMI: Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) wowed Lagos with an epic experience

ICYMI: Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) wowed Lagos with an epic experience

10 things you need to know before you get a hair transplant

10 things you need to know before you get a hair transplant

I walked through snow to visit Russia's famous Tretyakov Gallery, here's what I found

I walked through snow to visit Russia's famous Tretyakov Gallery, here's what I found

4 reasons some women become 'loose' after childbirth and 3 ways to resolve it

4 reasons some women become 'loose' after childbirth and 3 ways to resolve it

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Ancient Rome was wild [viatemporis]

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Yoruba tribal marks were once seen as a symbol of beauty [TamilahPhotography]

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess