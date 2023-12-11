I walked through snow to visit Russia's famous Tretyakov Gallery, here's what I found

The minus-degree air instantly pierced through my meagre winter clothes, making me question my packing choices.

I had my fingers crossed, praying to the Almighty that the clothes I had earlier packed for winter were, in fact, winter enough.

Despite the biting cold, the beauty of the snow-covered streets captivated me. I reached out to touch the snow, mesmerised by the fluffy flakes falling from the sky.

Moscow's winter is unforgiving, even for its inhabitants. Fur-clad locals bundled in layers were a reminder of my inadequate attire. One look at the locals and I knew I was not ready for this climate.

My manager's concerned smile confirmed my suspicions. "Anna," she chuckled, "you'll need more than that to survive this weather. We layer with at least five innerwear pieces!" I sheepishly admitted to wearing only two.

Even with the cold gnawing at my bones, my excitement for the Tretyakov Gallery tour remained undimmed. I embarked on the snowy journey, trudging alongside colleagues from all over the world.

The walk on that snowy road was slippery, so I fell but managed to reach the gallery with the help of a kind Turkish journalist named Umit. Stepping inside, the warmth of the heaters enveloped me like a loving embrace.

A glimpse into the Tretyakov Gallery

Our guide, a wise-looking old man with a twinkle in his eyes, led us through the gallery's impressive collection.

He gave us a brief history of this great place, telling us that the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow is one of the world's most renowned art museums, housing an extended collection of Russian art.

This gallery, founded in 1856, is named after its founder, Pavel Tretyakov, an art collector. Now, the gallery has grown to encompass over 180,000 works spanning from the 11th century to the present day.

Amidst the vast collection of realistic paintings that tell unique stories, scattered throughout the large hall, two paintings stole my attention.

Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan by Ilya Repin, a renowned realist painter

This controversial masterpiece, explained by our guide, depicts the grief-stricken Russian tsar, Ivan the Terrible, cradling his dying son, the Tsarevich Ivan Ivanovich, shortly after the father had dealt a fatal blow to his son's head in a fit of anger.

The painting portrays the anguish and remorse on the face of the elder Ivan and the gentleness of the dying Tsarevich, forgiving his father with his tears.

There's an entire backstory behind why Ivan the Terrible got that name and his notorious temper tantrums, but that will be explored in a separate article.

Student Returning For Her Blind Father, by Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoy

This artwork depicts a scene in a dimly lit room, with a young woman embracing an older man who appears to be blind. The man's face is obscured by shadows, but his daughter is illuminated by a soft light, revealing her expression of love and concern.

The painting may seem unfinished, with some areas of the canvas left blank; however, this was a deliberate choice by Kramskoy, who wanted to convey the idea of incompleteness and uncertainty of the blind.

The ‘unfinished’ areas represent the man's lack of sight, while the painted sections evoke his tactile experiences, such as the touch of his daughter's face. This deliberate incompleteness adds a layer of mystery, and it made me ponder a while before our tour guide distracted me with stories of other paintings in the arena.

These two paintings, along with countless other masterpieces housed within the Tretyakov Gallery, gave a glimpse into Russian history, culture, and artistic expression.

My journey to the Tretyakov Gallery was an unforgettable experience. Despite the initial shock of the Moscow winter, the warmth of the artistic treasures within the gallery left me feeling sated. The dedication of Pavel Tretyakov and the talent of countless Russian artists have created a cultural legacy that continues to resonate with visitors from around the world.