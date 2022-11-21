TravelTank to collaborate with Johnny Rockets during the World Cup Season

The strategic partnership which was signed today will feature a special raffle draw contest for frequent customers. Winners of the contests stand a chance to be granted two free tickets to the United Kingdom.

CEO, TravelTank, Yemi Smith “Nigerians are very vibrant when it comes to football. Irrespective of the fact that we were unable to qualify for this season, we will always troop in our numbers to support the continental team. The contest will serve as a consolation for our irreplaceable love for the game of football”

“It is very fortunate that we have the World Cup Season spilling into the festive season. We want to provide a mix of sporty exhilaration spiced with the Christmas spirit. The partnership is in the spirit of triggering higher patronage for the franchise whilst extending a hand of generosity to World Cup viewers”, Mr Smith added.

“Our synergies are going to be so dynamic within this period,” said Mercy Olatunji, Marketing Manager, TravelTank, "We are reliant that this move will help reinforce our brands' visibility and increase market efficiencies dramatically”.

General Manager, Johnny Rockets, Temitope Lawal expressed that the partnership is the start of an advantageous relationship that will benefit both brands equally whilst providing the best value in service to respective customers.

Entrants of the contest are encouraged to register in any of the respective Johnny Rockets branches within Lagos and Abuja. Also, follow TravelTank’s social media platforms as a condition to win a free ticket to the United Kingdom.

---