ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 10 African countries with the longest road networks

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Roads are often referred to as the "nerves" of an economy, and for good reason. They form the backbone of a country’s infrastructure, boosting the movement of goods, services, and people.

Top 10 African countries with the longest road networks
Top 10 African countries with the longest road networks
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African countries with the longest road networks.
  • The list is courtesy of Global Firepower.
  • South Africa has the most extensive road network in Africa, covering 750,000 km, and ranks 11th globally.

Recommended articles

Roads are not just physical pathways but vital economic arteries that stimulate growth, development and prosperity. They link up producers with markets, get workers to their jobs, help students get to school, and even get the sick to the hospital.

Just like other parts of the world, Africa depends a lot on road infrastructure to link its regions and support trade within and between its 54 countries.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 African countries with the best road infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads are the primary mode of transport on the continent, and it carries 80 per cent of goods and 90 per cent of passenger traffic. However, Africa faces a huge road infrastructure deficit, leading to increased transaction costs and a low level of intra-Africa trade, which sits at just 18% of total goods traded on the continent.

Now, many countries are putting money where the asphalt is. The primary motivation behind these investments is the understanding that well-developed roads translate to economic growth, job creation, and well-connected communities.

Countries vary in their road quality and network length, reflecting diverse levels of infrastructure development.

According to a report by Global Firepower, South Africa has the most extensive road network in Africa, covering 750,000 km, and ranks 11th globally. Nigeria follows with 195,000 km, placing it 29th, while Kenya has 161,452 km, ranking 32nd.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Roadway coverage in kilometres Global rank
1 South Africa 750,000km 11th
2 Nigeria 195,000km 29th
3 Kenya 161,452km 32nd
4 Democratic Republic of Congo 152,373km 34th
5 Tanzania 145,203km 35th
6 Mali 139,107km 38th
7 Ethiopia 120,171km 41st
8 Algeria 104,000km 46th
9 Zimbabwe 97,267km 49th
10 South Sudan 90,200km 55th
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Top 10 African countries with the longest road networks

Top 10 African countries with the longest road networks

7 types of girls a guy should never date

7 types of girls a guy should never date

10 most expensive cars in the world

10 most expensive cars in the world

Here's the proper way to store your medicine in hot weather

Here's the proper way to store your medicine in hot weather

Why do we yawn? Here’s what to know

Why do we yawn? Here’s what to know

7 animals people eat alive

7 animals people eat alive

Here's what happens when Muslims travel for Hajj in Mecca

Here's what happens when Muslims travel for Hajj in Mecca

What to consider before converting to your partner’s religion

What to consider before converting to your partner’s religion

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There is no shortage of fatal cases [Getty/Joe Raedle]

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba [Fola Stag]

How those steeze images of Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba Festival came alive

Star Lager and Suya

10 beer and food pairing experiences you should try this weekend

Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 of the Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years [Twitter/@sobore]

Why this man lived at the airport for 18 years and how he died there