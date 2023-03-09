ADVERTISEMENT
These are the longest bridges in Africa

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

See the bridges that have broken records as the longest bridges on the continent.

These are the longest bridges in Africa
These are the longest bridges in Africa

Here are the list:

6th October Bridge.
6th October Bridge. [orangesmile] Pulse Nigeria
The 6th October Bridge is located in Cairo, Egypt. It is a highway that is 20.5km long. The bridge is built across the Nile River and was completed in 1996.

Third Mainland Bridge.
Third Mainland Bridge. [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
The Third Mainland Bridge, also known as the Ibrahim Babangida Bridge, is a 10.5 km bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. It was opened in 1990 and is one of the three bridges connecting the Lagos Island to the Lagos mainland.

Suez Canal Bridge.
Suez Canal Bridge. [Wikimedia] Pulse Nigeria

The Suez Canal Bridge is located El Qantara in Egypt, spanning over a distance of 3.9 km and connecting Africa and Eurasia. It is also called Shohada 25 January Bridge.

Mozambique Island Bridge.
Mozambique Island Bridge. [Opera news] Pulse Nigeria

Mozambique Island Bridge is located on the Island of Mozambique. It is a 3.8 km bridge crossing over the Indian Ocean and connecting the Island of Mozambique to the mainland. It was completed in 1969.

Dona Ana Bridge.
Dona Ana Bridge. [wikimedia] Pulse Nigeria
Dona Ana Bridge is a rail bridge, built across the Zambezi River. It spans a distance of 3.67 km and connects the towns of Mutarara and Vila de Sena. It was completed in 1934.

