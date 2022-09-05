These 5 foods will help you prevent hair breakage

Hair breakage is mostly caused by exposing the hair to harmful chemicals and all sorts of styling products, heat, excessive sunlight and even over-brushing it.

No, we can’t exactly stay away from all of these all the time, but we can minimise their effects. How?

It’s simple! By eating the right kind of foods that can help prevent hair breakage.

1) Eggs

Let’s start with a healthy scalp. A healthy scalp is responsible for healthy hair growth.

Egg is rich in biotin, a B vitamin that helps maintain a healthy scalp and prevent conditions like dandruff.

2) Beans

Hair follicles are made largely of protein. An insufficient supply causes dryness and brittleness, which in turn leads to breakage. Regular consumption of beans can, however, prevent this because beans are a good source of high-quality plant protein.

3) Fish

Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are responsible for boosting hair growth and strength.

4) Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach are said to contain iron, which is vital for hair strength. This means that a deficiency in iron can lead to hair breakage.

5) Sweet potatoes

One of the major causes of hair breakage and hair loss is free radicals. The effect of these free radicals, however, can be reduced by antioxidants. Luckily, sweet potato is rich in vitamin A, an antioxidant that can help prevent hair breakage.