These 5 foods will help you prevent hair breakage

Elizabeth Omo

Dealing with hair breakage can be a lot to handle, but there’s nothing quite as effective as giving your hair the nutrients it requires by eating the right meals.

hair breakage

The truth is that no one likes to deal with hair breakage whether the length of your hair is as long and as full as Disney’s character, Princess Repunzel, or if you belong to the category of those who can almost count the entire strands of hair on their head. It says a lot about the health of your hair.

Hair breakage is mostly caused by exposing the hair to harmful chemicals and all sorts of styling products, heat, excessive sunlight and even over-brushing it.

No, we can’t exactly stay away from all of these all the time, but we can minimise their effects. How?

It’s simple! By eating the right kind of foods that can help prevent hair breakage.

Let’s start with a healthy scalp. A healthy scalp is responsible for healthy hair growth.

Egg is rich in biotin, a B vitamin that helps maintain a healthy scalp and prevent conditions like dandruff.

Hair follicles are made largely of protein. An insufficient supply causes dryness and brittleness, which in turn leads to breakage. Regular consumption of beans can, however, prevent this because beans are a good source of high-quality plant protein.

Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are responsible for boosting hair growth and strength.

Green leafy vegetables like spinach are said to contain iron, which is vital for hair strength. This means that a deficiency in iron can lead to hair breakage.

One of the major causes of hair breakage and hair loss is free radicals. The effect of these free radicals, however, can be reduced by antioxidants. Luckily, sweet potato is rich in vitamin A, an antioxidant that can help prevent hair breakage.

