RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

These 5 foods can improve your memory

Elizabeth Omo

One of the best ways to boost your memory and concentration is to pay attention to your eating habits and lifestyle choices.

Foods for Brain Improvement
Foods for Brain Improvement

Nutritionists haven’t stopped emphasizing the importance of healthy and conscious eating to our bodies, and that includes our brains. The good thing is that you can never go wrong with healthy eating.

Recommended articles

Even if you don’t know the health benefits attached to different foods, you can be sure of one thing- You’re providing your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

If, on the other hand, you have certain health goals you hope to achieve, you may want to intentionally include some foods in your diet. That way, you’re sure of the particular nutrient you are providing your body with to achieve your goal.

For instance, if you are looking for ways to improve your memory and boost your brainpower, then you should consider adding some of these foods to your everyday diet.

Fish, particularly fatty fish, contains an adequate amount of omega-3 acid, which has been linked to healthy brain function by increasing blood flow in the brain.

Some examples of fatty fish that you can consider include salmon, mackerel, sardines, etc.

Fresh fish pepper soup
Fresh fish pepper soup ece-auto-gen

Wholegrains like brown rice, oatmeal, bulgur wheat, whole-grain bread, and the likes are rich in Vitamin E, which protects cells from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Also, Vitamin E is known to support brain health as you get older.

oat meal
oat meal Pulse

Egg contains a lot of helpful vitamins for brain improvement. For instance, it contains an adequate amount of Vitamin B6, B12, and folic acids which help reduce the level of homocysteine in the blood.

High levels of homocysteine in the blood can increase the risk of stroke and cognitive impairment. Egg yolk is also rich in choline, which is essential for improving the memory-boosting chemical, acetylcholine.

Eggs
Eggs Pulse Ghana

Berries, especially blueberries, are rich in vitamin c, vitamin k, and phytonutrients that help stimulate the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain, thereby improving brain concentration.

Blueberries
Blueberries Pulse Nigeria

Nuts are another excellent source of vitamin E, which helps prevent cognitive decline, especially in elderly people.

Nuts
Nuts Pulse
Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The real story of slave trade in Dahomey vs The Woman King Version

The real story of slave trade in Dahomey vs The Woman King Version

These 5 foods can improve your memory

These 5 foods can improve your memory

5 popular cultural attires in Africa and their significance

5 popular cultural attires in Africa and their significance

Do not proceed with your next trip without knowing these 5 travel safety tips

Do not proceed with your next trip without knowing these 5 travel safety tips

The history of aso-ebi and what it has become in modern times

The history of aso-ebi and what it has become in modern times

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 most common s*xual fantasies

How to be in a private relationship without getting secretive about it

How to be in a private relationship without getting secretive about it

5 reasons you need to get an HIV test done asap

5 reasons you need to get an HIV test done asap

How not to give absolutely horrible advice

How not to give absolutely horrible advice

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

A-Z Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings!)

A-Z of Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings)

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads