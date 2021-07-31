The Nigeria and Ghana‘Jollof Faceoff’

Without a doubt, Jollof Rice has become one of the most popular dishes in West Africa. The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice has gone on for so long, and has been so intense, that it has garnered international recognition.

Some say neither country should even lay claim to being the Jollof superstars because the dish originated from Senegal. The sister countries of Ghana and Nigeria however seem unfazed about the true origins of the dish, as they have owned it and given it its now iconic status.

This first of its kind competition will hold on Saturday, July 31st, 2021, and will feature two phenomenal cooks, one representing each country, battling it out to determine whose Jollof reigns supreme.

There will be a blind tasting of their Jollof dishes by a panel of judges, also representing both countries, and scores will be awarded across several parameters.

The representative with the Jollof dish that scores the highest marks will emerge winner and walk away with a grand prize of $5,000 (Five Thousand Dollars Only)!

Pulse Nigeria

Gbenga Omolokun, The Managing Director of VFD Microfinance Bank (VBank), who is one of the sponsors of the show, stated that as a dynamic and vibrant brand, VBank looks to support unique ideas that celebrate our exciting cultures, and the Jollof Faceoff provided the perfect avenue to do just that.

Ohuru by HSE is also one of the sponsors of the event, and in a chat during the primaries, where the Nigerian representative was selected, Head Chef and owner, Nkesi Enyioha said she is looking forward to a celebration of two amazing cultures through food.

The plan is to evolve, from not just the Jollof Faceoff competition, but into holding Food Festivals and having Jollof Cookouts as well as other amazing events that everyone can participate in and enjoy.