Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

The American holiday entails giving thanks and having a thanksgiving dinner which consists of foods like; mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, squash, corn (maize), green beans, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce.

While pots are boiling, ovens are baking dishes, and turkey is being prepared with the hope that it comes out good, Nigerians see it to be a day just like every other day.

Thanksgiving holiday isn't observed in Nigeria because practically every day is Thanksgiving. Nigerians are always thankful for all things, ranging from surviving traffic jams, passing a test or exam, arriving home safely, being thankful for loved ones and friends, etc.

In addition, churches are also a part of the ''continuous thanksgiving" in Nigeria. Weekly or monthly thanksgiving services are held specially for members with their families to give thanks. Some go the extra mile by coming along with food items, souvenirs, and gifts which are shared among the congregation.

In terms of special food preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, Nigerians are always ready to prepare meals any day and anytime especially traditional meals. Traditional meals are their first go-to option when preparing meals and it can be quite tedious and exhausting but they are so in love with them that they can afford to prepare them every day.