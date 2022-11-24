Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United state which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of every November and for this year, it was held on Thursday 24, 2022.

The American holiday entails giving thanks and having a thanksgiving dinner which consists of foods like; mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, squash, corn (maize), green beans, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce.

While pots are boiling, ovens are baking dishes, and turkey is being prepared with the hope that it comes out good, Nigerians see it to be a day just like every other day.

Thanksgiving holiday isn't observed in Nigeria because practically every day is Thanksgiving. Nigerians are always thankful for all things, ranging from surviving traffic jams, passing a test or exam, arriving home safely, being thankful for loved ones and friends, etc.

In addition, churches are also a part of the ''continuous thanksgiving" in Nigeria. Weekly or monthly thanksgiving services are held specially for members with their families to give thanks. Some go the extra mile by coming along with food items, souvenirs, and gifts which are shared among the congregation.

In terms of special food preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, Nigerians are always ready to prepare meals any day and anytime especially traditional meals. Traditional meals are their first go-to option when preparing meals and it can be quite tedious and exhausting but they are so in love with them that they can afford to prepare them every day.

American Thanksgiving celebration is a beautiful holiday that should be enjoyed to the fullest but to Nigerians, it's just a day like another day in Nigeria.

Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa is a Content writer with a pinch of wittiness. She has keen interest in DIY content. When she's not writing, she loves to engage in healthy conversations. Contact: deborah.akwa@pulse.ng

