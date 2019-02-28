Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Grilling

Recipe Yield

1 wrap

Instructions

Prepare your chicken in marinade, seasoned with salt, curry, thyme, seasoning cube, pepper and some onion slices. Leave to refrigerate for about 40 minutes. Heat a pan of oil and fry the chicken breasts till cooked thoroughly inside. Bring out of heat and allow to cook for a while, then slice into longitudinal pieces. Set aside. Lay out foil and place the pita bread in it. Arrange sausage, chicken pieces and vegetables inside the bread in the order you want. Don't let it be too full. Put some mayonnaise and ketchup all over the filling. For a spicy shawarma, sprinkle some black pepper on the filling. Roll the bread over the filling. To get a crispy shawarma, heat a dry skillet and grill the shawarma on it for a few minutes, rolling it over at intervals so it doesn't burn. This however doesn't warm the vegetables. To get a completely hot and crispy shawarma, heat an oven and pop the shawarma in for about 5 minutes.

Your shawarma should be ready! You can experiment with other flavours and spices.