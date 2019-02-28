Cooking time
50 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Grilling
Recipe Yield
1 wrap
Instructions
- Prepare your chicken in marinade, seasoned with salt, curry, thyme, seasoning cube, pepper and some onion slices. Leave to refrigerate for about 40 minutes.
- Heat a pan of oil and fry the chicken breasts till cooked thoroughly inside.
- Bring out of heat and allow to cook for a while, then slice into longitudinal pieces. Set aside.
- Lay out foil and place the pita bread in it. Arrange sausage, chicken pieces and vegetables inside the bread in the order you want. Don't let it be too full.
- Put some mayonnaise and ketchup all over the filling. For a spicy shawarma, sprinkle some black pepper on the filling.
- Roll the bread over the filling.
- To get a crispy shawarma, heat a dry skillet and grill the shawarma on it for a few minutes, rolling it over at intervals so it doesn't burn. This however doesn't warm the vegetables.
- To get a completely hot and crispy shawarma, heat an oven and pop the shawarma in for about 5 minutes.
Your shawarma should be ready! You can experiment with other flavours and spices.