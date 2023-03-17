ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Oro Festival: What to expect during this traditional Yoruba event

Oghenerume Progress
Oro festival of Yoruba people
Oro festival of Yoruba people

Recommended articles

However, many have remained, one of which is the festival celebrated in many cultures. The Oro Festival celebrated by Yoruba culture falls into this category. The Oro cult festival takes place once a year in Yoruba land and can last for days and sometimes up to months, depending on the community.

For some communities, Oro is basically a festival dedicated to worship the Orisha Oro and during this Oro ritual, the Oro god is paraded around the community.

Also, members of the Oro cult may offer sacrifices to ancestral spirits or it can be used as a means to control people's movement when there is trouble in the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some other communities, Oro is associated with divination and the foretelling of a child’s destiny. Other times the Oro ritual is performed when a monarch dies and during the induction of the king's advisers.

On the days the Oro is out, tradition demands that an automatic curfew is declared. During this curfew, only male adults are allowed outside while women are banned from coming outside or seeing the Oro. This curfew also affect children.

Oro Festival - only male worshippers are allowed outside while women are banned
Oro Festival - only male worshippers are allowed outside while women are banned Pulse Nigeria

Women are advised to get all they need from the market and any other place before the festival starts. There is a belief that fatal consequences await a woman seen outside during this curfew.

While in some communities, the Oro Festival begins with what is known as Awodun oro. The second session held 48 hours after this, is called Eta. Eta is followed by Eje and then there is Etadogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some rural villages, the Etadogun is followed by an all-night masquerade feast called the Efe Ikagba Oro. It takes place within three months after the four Oro sessions. It is said that when the oro festival was practised back in time, women saw it as an opportunity to rest and sing songs about the "Adaba oro" - members of the Oro cult.

Oro-Festival
Oro-Festival Pulse Nigeria

It is argued that Oro is not a religion but a system adopted by the Yoruba's for ensuring peace and harmony in the land. In places like Egba and Ijebuland, Oro is referred to as a tool by elders - the Osugbo, to control the community.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare

Oro Festival: What to expect during this traditional Yoruba event

Oro Festival: What to expect during this traditional Yoruba event

Buy any TECNO SPARK 10 series and enjoy massive discounts with unbeatable offers

Buy any TECNO SPARK 10 series and enjoy massive discounts with unbeatable offers

6 indigenous Africans develop stroke every minute, every hour – Expert

6 indigenous Africans develop stroke every minute, every hour – Expert

5 cute natural hairstyles inspired by Sophie Alakija

5 cute natural hairstyles inspired by Sophie Alakija

Asotiayè: An indigenous brand committed to sustainable fashion for the modern African woman [Pulse Interview]

Asotiayè: An indigenous brand committed to sustainable fashion for the modern African woman [Pulse Interview]

5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study

Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study

Pulse Sports

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Union SG vs Union Berlin: Boniface shines again as African connection fires Belgians to Europa League history

Union SG vs Union Berlin: Boniface shines again as African connection fires Belgians to Europa League history

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The scars are called marks of love [Flickr]

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they Japa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

The sled in the snow in the nude [Thrillist]

5 nude sporting events around the world

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba [pinterest]

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria