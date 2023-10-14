October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!

Building on its legacy of innovation, this edition continues the tradition of uniting individuals who are truly Mavericks.

Put a pin on your calendars for the 15th of October 2023, and set your GPS to Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos. Here are some details of what you can expect at the 2023 Experimental Night Concert:

1. Musical Performances:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to bop your heads and sing your hearts out to your favourite artist's performance? Glenfiddich got you, because The Experimental Night Concert will be a uniting ground for some of the industry's finest artistes, including M.I Abaga, Mr Eazi, Wande Coal, Style Plus, Made Kuti, Seyi Vibez, DJ Obi, and more. The night is destined to be an unforgettable musical journey.

2. Cutting-Edge Visuals:

Are you a fan of the mind-blowing fusion of art and technology? If so, brace yourselves up for a fully immersive concert, as it promises to seamlessly blend live and 3D visual elements to create an epic storytelling display.

3. Cultural Pride:

This event isn't merely about music; it's a full-fledged celebration of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and you will witness a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity — a genuine reflection of the imaginative #BoldFutures.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Whisky Appreciation:

What's the Experimental Night without Glenfiddich? Incomplete! As part of this experience, indulging in the finest whisky selections isn't just encouraged; it's practically mandatory. Attendees will get to sip on Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO bottles while revelling in awe of the limited edition sleeves.

5. A Futuristic Experience:

If you make it to the right location at Jewel Aeida this Sunday, you will be teleported through time as The Experimental Night isn't your run-of-the-mill concert; it's a journey into #BoldFutures! Boundaries will be shattered, innovations will reign supreme and you will get to unleash your inner sci-fi enthusiast!

The Glenfiddich Experimental Night promises to be the highlight of your year, a night you'll remember even when you're trying to forget (why would you want to do that?). You'll be in the company of a crowd of kindred spirits. Glenfiddich has a knack for uniting emboldened Mavericks, and this is your chance to party with the finest of them!

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_