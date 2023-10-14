ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGlenfiddich

October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!
October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!

Recommended articles

Building on its legacy of innovation, this edition continues the tradition of uniting individuals who are truly Mavericks.

Put a pin on your calendars for the 15th of October 2023, and set your GPS to Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos. Here are some details of what you can expect at the 2023 Experimental Night Concert:

1. Musical Performances:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to bop your heads and sing your hearts out to your favourite artist's performance? Glenfiddich got you, because The Experimental Night Concert will be a uniting ground for some of the industry's finest artistes, including M.I Abaga, Mr Eazi, Wande Coal, Style Plus, Made Kuti, Seyi Vibez, DJ Obi, and more. The night is destined to be an unforgettable musical journey.

2. Cutting-Edge Visuals:

Are you a fan of the mind-blowing fusion of art and technology? If so, brace yourselves up for a fully immersive concert, as it promises to seamlessly blend live and 3D visual elements to create an epic storytelling display.

3. Cultural Pride:

This event isn't merely about music; it's a full-fledged celebration of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and you will witness a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity — a genuine reflection of the imaginative #BoldFutures.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Whisky Appreciation:

What's the Experimental Night without Glenfiddich? Incomplete! As part of this experience, indulging in the finest whisky selections isn't just encouraged; it's practically mandatory. Attendees will get to sip on Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO bottles while revelling in awe of the limited edition sleeves.

5. A Futuristic Experience:

If you make it to the right location at Jewel Aeida this Sunday, you will be teleported through time as The Experimental Night isn't your run-of-the-mill concert; it's a journey into #BoldFutures! Boundaries will be shattered, innovations will reign supreme and you will get to unleash your inner sci-fi enthusiast!

The Glenfiddich Experimental Night promises to be the highlight of your year, a night you'll remember even when you're trying to forget (why would you want to do that?). You'll be in the company of a crowd of kindred spirits. Glenfiddich has a knack for uniting emboldened Mavericks, and this is your chance to party with the finest of them!

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByGlenfiddich

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!

October's Hottest Rave: Glenfiddich Experimental Night unveiled!

Access Holdings, Art X Collective to inspire Africa's emerging talents with the Access Art X Prize 2023

Access Holdings, Art X Collective to inspire Africa's emerging talents with the Access Art X Prize 2023

Here are 7 reasons your boobs hurt

Here are 7 reasons your boobs hurt

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

Here is what 'No Bra Day' is about

Here is what 'No Bra Day' is about

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink emerges as Non-Alcoholic Wine of the Year

St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink emerges as Non-Alcoholic Wine of the Year

Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs

Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 animals that love to get high

5 animals that love to get high

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Many ancient cities with epic structures have ended up at the bottom of oceans [AdobeStock]

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

Some of the world's tallest men: Russian Sergey Ilin, American Dave Rasmussen, and Robert Steven, who are all over 7 feet tall, wait at a pedestrian crossing in Paris.Julien/AFP via Getty Images

Ranked: The countries with the tallest people in the world

Vegetables

3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Today is International Girl Child Day [Acipensa]

International Girl Child Day: 5 inspiring quotes by famous people about the girl child