Nigerian woman who owns a UK restaurant wins prestigious Michelin Star award

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian self-taught chef Adejoké Bakare's restaurant, Chishuru, was awarded a Michelin Star at a ceremony in Manchester on February 5.

Adejoke Bakare [Instagram/chishuru]
Adejoké 'Joké' Bakare, a self-taught chef, opened Chishuru in Brixton Village in 2020 after winning a local cooking competition. She eventually transferred it to the West End six months ago.

Bakare's interest in food began during her university years in Nigeria when she operated a food cart. She moved to the United Kingdom in the 1990s and worked for a property management company before launching her supper club.

The early menu offered two courses for £18, featuring African dishes like jollof rice with fried plantains. Today, Chishuru offers a £75 tasting menu in a two-story restaurant near Oxford Circus, featuring West African and intercontinental dishes like moi moi, pepper soup, and Newlyn cod with tomatoes, Scotch bonnet chilli, and okra.

Speaking about winning the award, Bakare said, "I'm speechless, which isn't usually the case."

Chishuru has successfully transitioned from a supper club to a major establishment; perhaps the influx of West Africans to the United Kingdom plays a role in his popularity, but that’s not enough reason to get a Michelin star; the food must be exquisite.

