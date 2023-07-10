ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Belove Olocha

The world is embracing Nigerian culture and all that it represents.

party jollof rice (TheKitchenMuse)
party jollof rice (TheKitchenMuse)

From the mouthwatering jollof wars to the infectious Afrobeats, Nigerian culture is leaving its mark on the global stage.

Nigeria's culinary prowess has sparked a friendly rivalry among other West African countries. The jollof rice war has gained international attention, with Nigerians proudly proclaiming their version as the best, Ghanaians are also claiming otherwise.

Social media is the ultimate battleground where food lovers debate which country has the perfect Jollof recipe — but it’s a battle without an end in sight. This friendly food war has put Nigerian cuisine in the limelight.

The world is grooving to the infectious sound of Afrobeats, a genre pioneered by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti.

Today, artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage and many others have taken Afrobeats to new heights by topping global music charts, winning prestigious awards and collaborating with international stars like Beyoncé, Drake, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and many more. Afrobeats has become the soundtrack of parties and festivals worldwide.

Nigeria's film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has become one of the largest film industries in the world, even surpassing Hollywood in terms of production output. Nollywood films have resonated with audiences far beyond Nigeria's borders.

From heartwarming dramas to hilarious comedies, Nollywood movies have gained international limelight. The industry's rapid growth has showcased Nigeria's rich storytelling tradition and its ability to captivate global audiences.

Pulse Nigeria
Top 5 Moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023
Top 5 Moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian fashion has become a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. From vibrant ankara prints to embellished agbada, Nigerian fashion has transcended cultural boundaries and gained recognition at international fashion shows.

Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage is best experienced through its diverse dance forms and vibrant festivals. The energetic moves of Zanku and leg work have captivated the world, becoming popular in music videos and dance challenges.

Nigeria's cultural festivals, such as the Osun-Osogbo Festival and the Calabar Carnival, have also gained international acclaim, attracting tourists from far and wide to witness the colourful displays of traditional dance, music, and costumes.

Nigerian culture, with its cuisine, infectious music, vibrant fashion, and captivating festivals, has truly taken the world by storm.

From friendly culinary rivalries to global music sensations, Nigeria has made significant contributions to the global cultural landscape. The world is embracing Nigerian culture and all that it represents.

Belove Olocha is a writer and content creator.

