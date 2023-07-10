Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Often referred to as the "Giant of Africa," Nigeria is not only known for its rich cultural diversity but also for its vibrant and influential cultural exports.

From the mouthwatering jollof wars to the infectious Afrobeats, Nigerian culture is leaving its mark on the global stage.

The battle for the tastiest Jollof

Nigeria's culinary prowess has sparked a friendly rivalry among other West African countries. The jollof rice war has gained international attention, with Nigerians proudly proclaiming their version as the best, Ghanaians are also claiming otherwise.

Social media is the ultimate battleground where food lovers debate which country has the perfect Jollof recipe — but it’s a battle without an end in sight. This friendly food war has put Nigerian cuisine in the limelight.

A global music phenomenon

The world is grooving to the infectious sound of Afrobeats, a genre pioneered by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti.

Today, artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage and many others have taken Afrobeats to new heights by topping global music charts, winning prestigious awards and collaborating with international stars like Beyoncé, Drake, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and many more. Afrobeats has become the soundtrack of parties and festivals worldwide.

The African Hollywood

Nigeria's film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has become one of the largest film industries in the world, even surpassing Hollywood in terms of production output. Nollywood films have resonated with audiences far beyond Nigeria's borders.

From heartwarming dramas to hilarious comedies, Nollywood movies have gained international limelight. The industry's rapid growth has showcased Nigeria's rich storytelling tradition and its ability to captivate global audiences.

A fusion of tradition and modernity

Nigerian fashion has become a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. From vibrant ankara prints to embellished agbada, Nigerian fashion has transcended cultural boundaries and gained recognition at international fashion shows.

A spectacle of energy and celebration

Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage is best experienced through its diverse dance forms and vibrant festivals. The energetic moves of Zanku and leg work have captivated the world, becoming popular in music videos and dance challenges.

Nigeria's cultural festivals, such as the Osun-Osogbo Festival and the Calabar Carnival, have also gained international acclaim, attracting tourists from far and wide to witness the colourful displays of traditional dance, music, and costumes.

Nigerian culture, with its cuisine, infectious music, vibrant fashion, and captivating festivals, has truly taken the world by storm.