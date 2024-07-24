ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 Nigerian bread combo everyone loves

Oghenerume Progress

What is your favourite bread combo?

The crunchy and delightful akara and bread [Maryam's Nitty Wall]
Nigerians love themselves some bread. Whether it is soft Agege bread, homemade or fresh from the bakery, bread is common in many households.

Nigerians rarely eat bread alone as they love to pair it with a variety of accompaniments.

Here’s a list of favourite Nigerian bread combos everyone loves;

Bread, especially Agege bread popular for its soft, fluffy texture, is a perfect match for akara (deep-fried bean cakes). This combo is a popular breakfast choice, especially on Saturday mornings after doing all the household chores. This is sometimes enjoyed with a plate of hot, sweet pap or tea.

This Nigerian bread combo is also a favourite breakfast choice, especially on mornings when you have a full day of activities lined up. Bread and beans also includes Ewa Agoyin, a spicy mashed beans dish, which pairs beautifully well with bread, especially Agege bread. The bread’s softness helps to soak up the rich, peppery sauce, making each bite incredibly flavourful.

Bread and egg is another combo that is a favourite among Nigerians. This can be in a sandwich form made by frying the eggs with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, then placing the mixture between slices of bread. This combo is not only tasty but also filling, making it a favourite for breakfast or a quick snack.

Bread and egg is another favourite combo [Times Food]
In many Nigerian homes, leftover stew from dinner often finds a new purpose as a bread companion the next day. Whether it’s tomato stew, chicken stew, or fish stew, dipping bread into a rich, flavorful sauce is a delightful experience. This combo is perfect for a filling breakfast or lunch.

This seems to be the OG of the Nigerian breakfast. Many Nigerians grew up taking bread and ‘tea’ (which is usually a mixture of chocolate/beverage and milk) for breakfast and many have stuck to this.

In addition to the above, Nigerians also eat their bread with butter, peanut butter or sardine. Which one of these is your favourite?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

