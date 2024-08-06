ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi's best kept secrets: Date ideas that are best enjoyed with friends or lovers

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi offers a vibrant scene for anyone seeking amazing experiences without breaking the bank.

A photo of a burger and fries
A photo of a burger and fries

Here are some budget-friendly tips for taking your friends or partner on fancy dates in the city, ensuring memorable moments without the hefty price tag.

Taking advantage of culinary festivals

Nairobi offers several culinary festivals that provide budget-friendly date ideas for couples looking to explore the city's vibrant food scene.

One notable event is Nairobi Burger Week, which features discounted burgers at participating restaurants across the city.

During Nairobi Burger Week, you can enjoy gourmet burgers at a fraction of their regular price.

This allows you to sample a variety of cuisines and flavors without breaking the bank.

A photo of a burger and fries
A photo of a burger and fries

Many restaurants also offer special deals, such as buy-one-get-one-free offers or discounted combos, making it an affordable way to indulge in a fancy dining experience together.

Take advantage of this event running from August 22 to September 1

Street food dates

Nairobi is home to numerous street food stalls that offer tasty and affordable treats. You can find everything from grilled meat skewers, mutura, kebabs, nyama choma to spicy fries and fresh juices.

It’s a great way to experience Nairobi’s diverse street food culture while strolling through various neighborhoods.

Street food in Kenya
Street food in Kenya
Swahili food dates

Swahili food dates provide an opportunity to explore Nairobi’s rich culinary heritage while enjoying authentic and flavorful dishes.

Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a more upscale dining experience, these spots offer a range of options to make your date memorable.

Opt for their meal deals or sharing plates to sample different dishes and enjoy a filling dining experience.

Swahili food in Kenya
Swahili food in Kenya
From spicy seafood to flavorful rice dishes, Swahili restaurants provide an authentic culinary experience in a cozy setting.

Karura Forest

Karura Forest is a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. With a minimal entrance fee of Sh100, you can enjoy scenic walks, picnics, and even bike rides amidst lush greenery and waterfalls.

Renting out bikes rides usually cost Sh500 for two hours

This location is perfect for bonding conversations and enjoying nature together.

A group of ladies enjoying a picnic
A group of ladies enjoying a picnic

Nairobi Arboretum

The Nairobi Arboretum provides a beautiful backdrop for a romantic picnic. With its expansive gardens and tranquil trails, you can spend quality time together surrounded by nature.

This spot is ideal for leisurely strolls and enjoying each other's company in a peaceful environment.

