First is the ferry station to the Island. It is old and smells of fish because many traders use the terminal.

You sit in the station and wait for the boat to be full of at least 12 people. When it is almost full, you wear old life jackets, not the fancy ones you see on T.V and then you enter the motorized boat.

You pay N1000 to get on an ordinary boat, a cruise boat would be way more expensive than that.

For a first-timer, I was scared to be on the boat. I closed my eyes and screamed but, after a while, it really was settling and calming being out there at sea, seeing the waves move and the vast sky above is really calming on your senses.

With that, we were onshore and I saw the small island that is Tarkwa Bay. At the gate, you pay N300 to enter the beach.

What I love about Tarkwa Bay is that you do not have to walk about aimlessly. You can chill at the seaside because they have chairs. You have to pay for this of course.

Tarkwa Bay is a pretty small beach but, it is really clean. No single plastic bottle or dirt that is associated with other beaches.

There are so many activities for you to do, you can ride a motorized bike, chill in the water in a floating raft, ride a horse or surf. I was amazed to see a lot of black people surfing.

You can also buy food and drinks there. They sell a lot of coconut drinks which I didn't buy because I wanted to walk out of there conscious.

A lot of groups come to Tarkwa bay for parties and get-togethers. I saw many people coolers of food and drinks. It is a good place for such parties, you can occupy a sitting area and have a good time.

When I was done with soaking up the beach sun and sand, it was time to go and another 30 minutes waiting for the boat to be filled up.