RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

We Outside: My weekend at Tarkwa Bay

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Last week I went to Tarkwa Bay, so you can decide if you want to.

Tarkwa Bay is far from the noise of the city
Tarkwa Bay is far from the noise of the city

Tarkwa Bay is pretty close to Obalende bus stop but most taxi rides won’t get you there. If you aren’t going in your car, then you would need to take a bike.

Recommended articles

First is the ferry station to the Island. It is old and smells of fish because many traders use the terminal.

You sit in the station and wait for the boat to be full of at least 12 people. When it is almost full, you wear old life jackets, not the fancy ones you see on T.V and then you enter the motorized boat.

You can enter a local boat or a motorized boat
You can enter a local boat or a motorized boat Pulse Nigeria

You pay N1000 to get on an ordinary boat, a cruise boat would be way more expensive than that.

For a first-timer, I was scared to be on the boat. I closed my eyes and screamed but, after a while, it really was settling and calming being out there at sea, seeing the waves move and the vast sky above is really calming on your senses.

With that, we were onshore and I saw the small island that is Tarkwa Bay. At the gate, you pay N300 to enter the beach.

What I love about Tarkwa Bay is that you do not have to walk about aimlessly. You can chill at the seaside because they have chairs. You have to pay for this of course.

Tarkwa Bay is a pretty small beach but, it is really clean. No single plastic bottle or dirt that is associated with other beaches.

There are so many activities for you to do, you can ride a motorized bike, chill in the water in a floating raft, ride a horse or surf. I was amazed to see a lot of black people surfing.

You can try surfing at Tarkwa Bay
You can try surfing at Tarkwa Bay Pulse Nigeria

You can also buy food and drinks there. They sell a lot of coconut drinks which I didn't buy because I wanted to walk out of there conscious.

A lot of groups come to Tarkwa bay for parties and get-togethers. I saw many people coolers of food and drinks. It is a good place for such parties, you can occupy a sitting area and have a good time.

When I was done with soaking up the beach sun and sand, it was time to go and another 30 minutes waiting for the boat to be filled up.

So what do I think of Tarkwa Bay? Besides the logistics problem, it is a nice small island removed from the noise of Lagos where you can relax.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Air Force receives report on plane crash that killed COAS, 10 others

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Northern Elders Forum says the north has the numbers to continue ruling Nigeria

Trending

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any pretty lady he likes and inform her father later

Here are 5 side-effects of eating beans

[The Guardian Nigeria]

The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [cometonigeria]

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)