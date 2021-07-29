My visit to Enugu, the city of hills and red sand

One day I will write about my city too.

But that day is not today. Today I finally visited Enugu.

I love meeting any new city at night, the night presents the city at its settled serene state; you know how you meet a baby sleeping and smiling in the middle of a night- that was Enugu yesterday.

I came in at midnight, not like it was planned but it came well written-never trust google Maps for Nigerian roads!

Enugu is a serene place, quiet town and safe..

My first time exploring the East and everyone believed look Igbo- So I took the name Ekene.

This is how I settle on every city-

First the taxi colour, then the common food and finally a little adventure around nature.

Enugu means a city on a hill. The full thing is Enu Ugwu, so it will be a crime if I don't see it through the hills-Milliken hill was my lens.

I started early this time, I am hiking solo and my tour guide is a friend I just met below the hill.

It was a fast hike, we got to the top easily, in 8 hours I should be leaving Enugu.

Next destination was Ngwo pine, I have seen too much of it in pictures why not experience this reality.

Ngwo pine, it's 20 minutes from Enugu city, as usual, I was supposed to take a cab around but my last trip to Ibadan showed the magic of a Keke ride.

Sitting in the comfort of this keke, I am on my way to Ngwo (I am still fighting to get my pronunciation right). The road is clayed tiled, we drove through Miliken hill down and finally got to Ngwo.

Chinwe Ike, God is great! The hit Album of the duo -Resonance, came to my mind, I sang along as I move through the pines and remembered a similar scene from the musical video lee lee o. Nostalgia hits me as I wander through time. 14 years gone like the wind.

Never explore any place in Nigeria without a local around you, most places are still not touristy and some places are forbidden from visitors.

I met Chuks, he offered to take me around and we agreed for a fee. We went to the cave after the pine.

This is my 3rd waterfall in 4 months and this is very distinct. The wall is a reddish coloured limestone and huge water and the ray of sun slip through from the ceiling down the little stream at

the floor-Awesome is the word and Ngwo is the cave!

OKPA-if Amala is to Ibadan then Okpa is to Enugu. I bought a few from the local seller a friend recommended, it's my first time and it tasted good. Very good!

You look Igbo she said, why is your name Mayowa. I am not I replied. This is called Ube in Igbo and Pears in English, she continued.

I bought some and tasted it on my way to Owerri, it tasted awful. The man sitting by my side stared at me as if I had committed a sacrilege.

Yeah, I did, it was only when I got home my host told me it was to be roasted or cooked- Terrible me!

The taxi here has very similar paintings to those in Lagos- yellow and black stripes in between.

In my 24 hours in Enugu I have learnt few words, I bade the locals goodbye-Ndewo! #WeMove!

#36 #StoriesFromMyLens

-----

MAYOWA BLADES the Founder of Naidrenalin Adventures, is a Russian trained Aeronautical Engineer and Adventure Travel writer.

When Mayowa is not at work, he is curating group adventure travels around Nigeria, exploring, taking beautiful photos and writing about the numerous unknown tourist sites in Nigeria and beyond. He enjoys good food and group adventure tourism.

-----