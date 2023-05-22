The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
My NYSC Story: Someone’s suicide note almost landed me in trouble

Temi Iwalaiye

With the NYSC clocking its 50th year of existence on May 22, 2023, we spoke to former corps members about their experiences.

NYSC is a one year mandatory programme
These young people leave home for a three-week orientation camp in a state far away from what they’re familiar with and where they’re expected to live and work for 11 months.

Sani, a corps member in Abuja almost got caught up in a police case because he received a suicide note.

Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. That wasn’t where I was initially posted to, but I was scared of insecurity and I wanted to avoid the core of northern Nigeria. I worked at Customs headquarters.

It was just normal. I didn't even attempt to make many new friends. Sad, right? Though when I left camp, I started missing the experience.

Not really, I grew up in Kogi State, it’s not so far from Abuja.

A fellow corper wrote a suicide letter to his friend, who was my colleague. The letter requested that my colleague handle all his bank transactions for him, like giving some money to his mum, because he would be dead in a short while.

Unfortunately, my colleague wasn't at work the day someone came to deliver the note, so I collected it on his behalf and gave it to him the next day.

When we saw the content of the letter, we had to report it to the police. We later found out that his phone was switched off and his sisters said he left home two days ago without any trace.

The police became involved and they came to take us to their station, they wanted someone to hold someone accountable if he committed suicide.

Somehow we were called for questioning, interrogated and accused because they wanted to know who dispatched the letter. I didn't bother to take note of who delivered the letter, I only knew who wrote the letter.

They let us go after some hours of questioning. He eventually showed up three days later. I guess he must have heard that everyone was looking for him. He just wanted to scare his sisters because he felt they weren't treating him right in the house.

I'm a strong advocate of national unity and integration. I used to support scrapping NYSC before, but now I want it to continue. The so-called allowance should be a one-time payment to enable corpers to invest in a business with emphasis on the knowledge they got from the Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) during camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

