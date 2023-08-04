Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Just when you thought you've seen it all, you get shaken up to your core because it's like there are no limits to what people can come up with.

Without keeping you in the dark, here's the gist: A Japanese guy named Toco actually went all out and got surgery to turn himself into a dog! This man spent more than $14,000 (approximately ₦10.8 million) on a custom-made collie costume to transform himself into a dog.

It was reported that the creators of this unusual garment spent 40 days bringing Toco's canine vision to life. For Toco, it was more than just a costume; it was the realisation of his dream to "become an animal."

The man recently shared several videos of his transformation online and in the video, we can see Toco rolling on the floor as a dog, playing fetch, and fully embracing his newfound identity as a dog.

He also recently released a video of himself stepping out in public for the very first time as a human collie. As you can imagine, onlookers were in awe of this curious spectacle. In the five-minute video, Toco can be seen interacting with people and other dogs.

Toco said that the video was filmed last year during an interview with German TV station RTL but he just got the permission to post them now. "Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me," Toco wrote in the description.

"Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard," he wrote in the clip meaning that he had both the childhood and lifelong dream of becoming an animal and he’s glad to have achieved that now.

Toco has chronicled his journey on his YouTube channel but is yet to reveal his identity to the public. Before his official transformation, Toco kept this obsession a secret from most of his friends and family, fearing they may find it weird. Even his colleagues at workhad no idea of this aspect of his life. "I didn't want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with," Toco confessed.

As the world witnesses this unusual transformation, it has sparked a lot of mixed reactions. Some applaud his audacity to pursue his dreams, no matter how strange the world might find it, while others, like me, are left scratching their heads in shock and disbelief.

Whether this will be a passing phase or a lifelong commitment for Toco remains to be seen. As he continues to embrace his newfound identity, one thing is for sure, this story will continue to raise eyebrows and spark conversations for days to come.