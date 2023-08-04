ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Anna Ajayi

This Japanese man is tired of living as a human and wants to spend the rest of his days as a dog.

The human dog [Insider]
The human dog [Insider]

Recommended articles

Just when you thought you've seen it all, you get shaken up to your core because it's like there are no limits to what people can come up with.

Without keeping you in the dark, here's the gist: A Japanese guy named Toco actually went all out and got surgery to turn himself into a dog! This man spent more than $14,000 (approximately ₦10.8 million) on a custom-made collie costume to transform himself into a dog.

It was reported that the creators of this unusual garment spent 40 days bringing Toco's canine vision to life. For Toco, it was more than just a costume; it was the realisation of his dream to "become an animal."

ADVERTISEMENT

The man recently shared several videos of his transformation online and in the video, we can see Toco rolling on the floor as a dog, playing fetch, and fully embracing his newfound identity as a dog.

The Japanese man, now transformed to a dog, is embracing his new found identity [DailyMail]
The Japanese man, now transformed to a dog, is embracing his new found identity [DailyMail] Pulse Nigeria

He also recently released a video of himself stepping out in public for the very first time as a human collie. As you can imagine, onlookers were in awe of this curious spectacle. In the five-minute video, Toco can be seen interacting with people and other dogs.

Toco said that the video was filmed last year during an interview with German TV station RTL but he just got the permission to post them now. "Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me," Toco wrote in the description.

"Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard," he wrote in the clip meaning that he had both the childhood and lifelong dream of becoming an animal and he’s glad to have achieved that now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toco has chronicled his journey on his YouTube channel but is yet to reveal his identity to the public. Before his official transformation, Toco kept this obsession a secret from most of his friends and family, fearing they may find it weird. Even his colleagues at workhad no idea of this aspect of his life. "I didn't want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with," Toco confessed.

As the world witnesses this unusual transformation, it has sparked a lot of mixed reactions. Some applaud his audacity to pursue his dreams, no matter how strange the world might find it, while others, like me, are left scratching their heads in shock and disbelief.

Whether this will be a passing phase or a lifelong commitment for Toco remains to be seen. As he continues to embrace his newfound identity, one thing is for sure, this story will continue to raise eyebrows and spark conversations for days to come.

Watch Toco's video here:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to glamorous soirée in Lagos

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to glamorous soirée in Lagos

3 alternatives to breast feeding for nursing mothers

3 alternatives to breast feeding for nursing mothers

Life Beer is salvaging the Dearth of Female highlife musicians through Hi-Life fest

Life Beer is salvaging the Dearth of Female highlife musicians through Hi-Life fest

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

Why Mackinac Island has banned cars for 125 years

Why Mackinac Island has banned cars for 125 years

Mamador encourages healthy living, rewards exceptional women

Mamador encourages healthy living, rewards exceptional women

Why some babies reject breast milk and what to do about it

Why some babies reject breast milk and what to do about it

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

5 kinds of butts and clothes that fit them

5 kinds of butts and clothes that fit them

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Nigerian Pidgin is used in everyday conversation [Matadornetwork]

Where did Nigerian Pidgin come from, and what's the story behind it?

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles