Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Of all the masquerades in Igboland, there is one that stands out - Adamma Masquerade.

The Adamma masquerade is a beautiful masquerade that originated from the Enugu-Igbo of southeastern Nigeria. This particular masquerade is always elegantly dressed, and this dressing involves a contemporary maiden spirit mask worn by men only.

The origin of the Adamma masquerade is not quite clear. One legend says it all began after a young lady named Adamma who was famous for her beauty and kind heart was kidnapped by men from a faraway village.

Adamma would later escape from her abductors after years of suffering. Her time with her abductors changed her significantly she became withdrawn and her face was covered with scars.

To help Adamma feel better, the village elders decided to hold a masquerade to welcome her back home. This masquerade which became known as the Adamma masquerade was created as a symbol of Adamma’s beauty, grace, and resilience.

Another version of the Adamma masquerade origin says this masquerade originated from Ala, the goddess of fertility and was named after her first daughter, Adamma. It is said that the Adamma masquerade is celebrated to mark the goddess’ divine blessings and the people’s reverence for her.

While the origin of the Adamma masquerade is not clear, it is important to note that this is one masquerade in Igboland that does not involve a cult group and members do not have to take secret oaths, unlike some other masquerades.

The Adamma masquerade is mainly for entertainment and the young men - usually two in number, who wear the maiden spirit entertain their audience with different dance styles. The Adamma masquerade is accompanied by music that the maskers dance to.