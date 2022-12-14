Jameson Black Barrel launches‘Widen The Circle’ campaign in Nigeria

Jameson’s ‘Widen The Circle’ campaign celebrates the spirit of openness, challenging people to look beyond superficial barriers for the shared values that unite them. By encouraging individuals and communities to make new connections, Jameson is looking to make the world feel like a smaller, friendlier place.

As the Irish whiskey brand’s super premium offering, Jameson Black Barrel will spearhead the ‘Widen The Circle’ campaign in Nigeria with a TVC called ‘Together is our win’. The ad features local hero, Tems, and her crew. Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and Grammy nominee.

‘Together is our win’ was made by Glen Biderman-Pam from Panther Punch Productions. He presents the inside story of how Tems and her crew connect through creativity, kinship and inclusiveness, sharing Jameson’s long held belief that life is better shared.

Speaking of her involvement in Jameson’s campaign. Tems said:

“It was such a pleasure working with such a prestigious brand like Jameson. I feel we have built an organic relationship over the years which started when I released "Try me". It was a blessing to have my whole team involved in this, the whole experience was one to remember. I am excited about this campaign and looking forward to a successful launch.”

This new campaign launches in Nigeria at a key period for Jameson as the brand builds on its success in the market and worldwide. The Jameson Connects series continues in Port Harcourt in March, 2023.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Western Africa:

“The launch of ‘Widen The Circle’ is a natural and timely extension of what has always been at the heart of our brand – openness and bringing people together. We’re delighted to work with Tems again and have her take center stage in our new ‘Together is our win’ Jameson Black Barrel campaign. Localising this story for Nigeria has been an exciting experience for our team, who have embraced the inclusive ethos of the campaign and inspire Jameson lovers to enjoy a Jameson Black Barrel, together.”

To kick off the “Widen The Circle” campaign, Jameson Black Barrel hosted premium whiskey lovers in Lagos to an epic night themed “Touched by fire”. The party, hosted by Folu Storms, featured incredible performances from Somadina, Band Hits & the sublime Made Kuti.

Guests enjoyed a ‘’double charred’’ menu by Chef Khudu; inspired by the double charred oak barrels Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey is matured in. #JBBIgnites was centered around sparking closer connections between culture-shapers and whiskey-lovers.

For more information head to www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/ or follow via social media @jamesonngr

About Jameson ® Irish Whiskey

Jameson is the world’s most awarded* and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits. Leading the Irish whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10.4 million cases in the year to June 2022.

The Jameson portfolio is led by its core expression of Jameson Original, with dynamic growth being experienced with its super-premium offering, Jameson Black Barrel. The range also includes ultra-premium offerings such as Jameson 18 Years, as well as some recently added flavoured whiskeys, Jameson Orange and Jameson Cold Brew.

Triple distilled and twice as smooth, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world-renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

Follow @jamesonwhiskey and visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/ for the latest from Jameson.

* Based on the tasting results of the six most influential tasting competitions over the past 10 years (2011-2021), including The Irish Whiskey Masters, IWSC, ISC, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, and Mumm champagne.

