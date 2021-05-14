How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats
Oatmeal is a staple Nigerian breakfast that is very easy to make.
Cooking time
10 minutes
Recipe category
Breakfast
Recipe cuisine
International
Cooking method
Steaming
Recipe Yield
1 serving
Nutrition
High in fibre and carbohydrates.
Ingredients
Instructions
1. In a clean pot, heat up some water.
2. Reduce the heat and pour your oats into the pot and stir. If the amount of water does not cover the oats, add some more hot water.
3. Cover the oats and allow to steam. Stir at intervals.
4. When the oats start to bubble, stir well and turn off heat.
Your oatmeal is ready! Serve with bread, akara or plantain.
