Hilda Baci unveiled as the new ambassador to Gino and Bama

#FeatureByGBfoods

L-R: Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador Gino and Bama, Juliet Ifeanyi -Itoje – Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes
L-R: Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador Gino and Bama, Juliet Ifeanyi -Itoje – Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes

The announcement made at the company’s corporate office in Lagos signifies a new era of culinary excellence with Hilda Baci at the forefront of celebrating local flavours covering a portfolio of Gino and Bama sub-brands.

This move will see Hilda Baci take consumers through her journey of preparing well-flavored meals and connecting with communities reflecting on the role of GBfoods in the celebration of culture, tradition, and the shared experience of food.

L-R: Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, Stephanie Omobuwajo – HR Director, Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador Gino and Bama, Amarachi Obrifor – Sales Director, Aderibigbe Adetokunbo - Corporate Affairs & Comms. Manager
L-R: Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, Stephanie Omobuwajo – HR Director, Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador Gino and Bama, Amarachi Obrifor – Sales Director, Aderibigbe Adetokunbo - Corporate Affairs & Comms. Manager Pulse Nigeria
Speaking at the ambassadorial unveiling, Managing Director GBfoods, Vincent Egbe reiterated the company’s dedication to appealing to local growth and the choice for Hilda Baci.

"GBfoods is excited to welcome Hilda Baci into the Gino and Bama family. This collaboration is a tribute to our unwavering faith in the people of Nigeria, particularly the young individuals who are not only emerging as Africa's rising stars but are on their way to becoming true global giants. It's a celebration of their extraordinary achievements and a continued commitment to the pursuit of excellence and dedicated service.

Hilda's remarkable journey, characterized by her unwavering determination, particularly during the Guinness World Record accomplishment, resonates deeply with our company's purpose. It mirrors the essence of our brand, which is our steadfast commitment to consistently provide unparalleled culinary experiences and bring joy to millions of households across Nigeria.”

L-R: Chika Opara – Brand Manager Spices, Foluke, Femi-Sanda - Senior Brand Manager Tomato, Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador, Gino and Bama, Juliet Ifeanyi -Itoje – Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes, Bright Mgbemele – Brand Manager Mayonnaise, Chiemerie Okezie – Social Media Manager.
L-R: Chika Opara – Brand Manager Spices, Foluke, Femi-Sanda - Senior Brand Manager Tomato, Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, Vincent Egbe – Managing Director, Hilda Baci – Brand Ambassador, Gino and Bama, Juliet Ifeanyi -Itoje – Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes, Bright Mgbemele – Brand Manager Mayonnaise, Chiemerie Okezie – Social Media Manager. Pulse Nigeria

Gino boasts an impressive array of products catering to varied palates, including Gino Max seasoning cubes, Gino tomato mix, party jollof mix, curry & thyme[herbs and spices], pepper and onions. The brand consistently reinforces its loyalty by infusing local flavours into every dish.

The brand manager of Gino sub-brands, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, further emphasised the significance of this relationship.

"Hilda Baci embodies perseverance, and a deep connection to relentless pursuit of culinary innovation which are values deeply embedded in our brand. Her partnership with GBfoods is a testament to our commitment to inspiring individuals to explore their passions and celebrate the richness of local cuisine."

Hilda Baci unveiled as the new ambassador to Gino and Bama
Hilda Baci unveiled as the new ambassador to Gino and Bama Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to her ambassadorial appointment, Hilda Baci said

“I am thrilled to join forces with GBfoods Nigeria, as I continue to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of local flavors. I look forward to very exciting times engaging consumers who have enjoyed the uniqueness of Gino and Bama as we herald a new phase in cuisine".

Hilda Baci unveiled as the new ambassador to Gino and Bama
Hilda Baci unveiled as the new ambassador to Gino and Bama Pulse Nigeria

Hilda Baci achieved global recognition when she made the feat of the world's longest cooking Marathon earlier in the year. With this collaboration, GBfoods aims to strengthen its commitment to local flavours and inspire culinary creativity driving a legacy that celebrates excellence, and the unrelenting pursuit of dreams.

#FeatureByGBfoods

