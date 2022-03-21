Food wars: Is yam better than rice?

Pulse Nigeria

Plus, can you imagine licking Egusi soup and pounded yam in the office by 2 pm? Well, much rather you eat rice.

How versatile is rice?

Well, rice is versatile. There is the common jollof rice and then there is rice and stew or, rice and beans, coconut rice, village rice or palm oil rice, and fried rice. You can also eat rice with egusi or vegetable soup or with sauce.

But no matter how you twist it, rice is still rice and it is very normal to get tired but sitting in the corner eyeing you is yam.

Yam is giving Nigerians the seductive side eye

Yam is an often-ignored meal, but it has so many varieties. There is boiled yam and sauce, fried yam and egg or sauce, yam and beans, yamarita or yam dipped in egg and fried, porridge yam and pounded yam.

If we want to eliminate rice from being our everyday meal, then yam is staring right at us begging to be chosen.