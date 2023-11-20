Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

With the promise of an immersive nightlife experience, the night unfolded with a series of performances that echoed the brand's commitment to fostering communal spirits. The night kicked off with a spirited performance by the highlife duo, The Cavemen, who enthralled the audience with their signature fusion of traditional highlife melodies and contemporary beats. Their energetic set not only marked the beginning of the night but also left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees.

Keeping the momentum alive, the dynamic duo DJ Wanni and Handi took over, seamlessly guiding the crowd through pulsating beats and a mix of genres. From pulsating rhythms to Afrobeat mixes, the duo stirred the crowd into a collective dance frenzy, proving that when the right music meets the right crew, magic happens.

Next on the stage were the electrifying musical performances by Afro-EDM sensations, Maze and Mxtreme, known for their remarkable fusion of EDM with popular Afro beats from across Nigeria. Following them were the groove kings themselves, Alternate Sound. Together, their performances served as a powerful testament to the diverse musical experiences that the Crew Nights Out concert had promised to deliver.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night was the attendees who showed up with their crews, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the essence of the Crew Nights Out campaign. The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long. This was not just a concert; it was a transformative experience that left a lasting impression on everyone present.

If you missed out on this unforgettable night, do not worry. The Crew Nights Out concert marks the beginning of the Crew Nights campaign which will see the liquor brand promoting the spirit of togetherness and fostering communal spirits through large gatherings and experiences with the Crew Nights Out campaign and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In.

But that is not all! Grants Whiskey also has something in store for all fun lovers and party-goers. Word is, Grants will be giving you a chance to nominate a member of your crew who throws the best house party, with the promise to support in the best ways possible.

There’s more to come!!! Follow @grantswhisky_ng on social media as well as the hashtags #CrewNightsNG #TogetherWeMakeIt to stay in the loop about the latest updates and the chance to make your crew's house party the talk of the town!

About Grant’s Whisky

Often referred to simply as "Grant's," is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant's Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.