ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyGrant'sWhisky

The much-anticipated Grant's Crew Nights Out concert left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees.
The much-anticipated Grant's Crew Nights Out concert left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees.

Recommended articles

Crews were out to party with Grant's Whisky last weekend.
Crews were out to party with Grant's Whisky last weekend. Pulse Nigeria

With the promise of an immersive nightlife experience, the night unfolded with a series of performances that echoed the brand's commitment to fostering communal spirits. The night kicked off with a spirited performance by the highlife duo, The Cavemen, who enthralled the audience with their signature fusion of traditional highlife melodies and contemporary beats. Their energetic set not only marked the beginning of the night but also left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees.

Grant's Whisky event left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees.
Grant's Whisky event left an indelible imprint on the memories of all attendees. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping the momentum alive, the dynamic duo DJ Wanni and Handi took over, seamlessly guiding the crowd through pulsating beats and a mix of genres. From pulsating rhythms to Afrobeat mixes, the duo stirred the crowd into a collective dance frenzy, proving that when the right music meets the right crew, magic happens.

Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos.
Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Next on the stage were the electrifying musical performances by Afro-EDM sensations, Maze and Mxtreme, known for their remarkable fusion of EDM with popular Afro beats from across Nigeria. Following them were the groove kings themselves, Alternate Sound. Together, their performances served as a powerful testament to the diverse musical experiences that the Crew Nights Out concert had promised to deliver.

Crews were out to party with Grant's Whisky last weekend
Crews were out to party with Grant's Whisky last weekend Pulse Nigeria

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night was the attendees who showed up with their crews, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the essence of the Crew Nights Out campaign. The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long. This was not just a concert; it was a transformative experience that left a lasting impression on everyone present.

ADVERTISEMENT
The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long.
The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long. Pulse Nigeria

If you missed out on this unforgettable night, do not worry. The Crew Nights Out concert marks the beginning of the Crew Nights campaign which will see the liquor brand promoting the spirit of togetherness and fostering communal spirits through large gatherings and experiences with the Crew Nights Out campaign and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In.

The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long.
The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long. Pulse Nigeria

But that is not all! Grants Whiskey also has something in store for all fun lovers and party-goers. Word is, Grants will be giving you a chance to nominate a member of your crew who throws the best house party, with the promise to support in the best ways possible.

The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long.
The event was mind-blowing, and the shots from the Grants 12-year-old kept the energy flowing all night long. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

There’s more to come!!! Follow @grantswhisky_ng on social media as well as the hashtags #CrewNightsNG #TogetherWeMakeIt to stay in the loop about the latest updates and the chance to make your crew's house party the talk of the town!

About Grant’s Whisky

Often referred to simply as "Grant's," is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant's Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.

#FeaturebyGrant'sWhisky

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OkadaBooks is shutting down bookshelves after 10-year run

OkadaBooks is shutting down bookshelves after 10-year run

Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos

Everything you missed at the Grant’s Crews Night Out event in Lagos

3 possible reasons most people underrate eba

3 possible reasons most people underrate eba

Oasis Medspa hosts renowned plastic surgery Charles Shaer and guests for beauty and bubbly event

Oasis Medspa hosts renowned plastic surgery Charles Shaer and guests for beauty and bubbly event

Peak Milk launches Peak Milky Pap with 'Life Evolves, So Has Pap' campaign

Peak Milk launches Peak Milky Pap with 'Life Evolves, So Has Pap' campaign

5 foods that can be dangerous for your unborn baby

5 foods that can be dangerous for your unborn baby

This trench is deep enough to swallow Mount Everest whole!

This trench is deep enough to swallow Mount Everest whole!

7 ways to wake up early and not feel tired

7 ways to wake up early and not feel tired

7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life

7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life

10 lessons employment will teach you

10 lessons employment will teach you

Ofada Rice Day Festival set for 5th edition

Ofada Rice Day Festival set for 5th edition

Julius Agbaje, Asmaa Jama emerge winners of the 2023 Access Art X prize

Julius Agbaje, Asmaa Jama emerge winners of the 2023 Access Art X prize

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian Fufu meal

DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

Egg recipes to try

10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try

Small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time [Kelly With Love]

7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life