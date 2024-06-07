ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When we think of bananas, images of a quick, nutritious snack come to mind, perhaps accompanied by memories of banana bread and smoothies.

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? [Health]
Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? [Health]

But beyond their reputation as a powerhouse of nutrients, bananas hold some quirky secrets—one of which is their potential to affect our mood in a way that feels like a 'high.' Here’s a closer look at how bananas can surprisingly uplift your mood.

Recommended articles

Bananas contain tryptophan, a crucial amino acid that the body converts into serotonin, known as the "happiness hormone." Serotonin impacts the entire body, enabling brain cells and other nervous system cells to communicate with each other.

It is well-known for boosting your mood and generally making you feel happier and more stable. Eating a banana can help increase serotonin levels in the brain, leading to a natural, healthy high that elevates your mood without the side effects associated with artificial stimulants.

ADVERTISEMENT
Happy Woman
Happy Woman Happy Woman pulse senegal

This bright yellow fruit is packed with vitamin B6. This vitamin plays a pivotal role in synthesizing neurotransmitters that regulate emotions, including serotonin and dopamine.

Regular consumption of bananas helps maintain adequate levels of these neurotransmitters, which can help you feel good and less susceptible to mood swings.

This steady supply of B6 not only keeps your spirits lifted but also supports your overall emotional resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bananas are an excellent source of natural sugars—glucose, fructose, and sucrose—combined with fiber. This combination offers a quick and sustained energy boost, making bananas an ideal pick-me-up snack.

The natural sugars provide immediate fuel, while the fiber slows down digestion, leading to a gradual, more stable release of energy.

eating a banana gives energy
eating a banana gives energy Pulse Live Kenya

This prevents the sugar highs and subsequent crashes associated with refined sugar, promoting a more prolonged sense of well-being and alertness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given these mood-enhancing properties, incorporating bananas into your diet is simple and effective. Whether blended into a smoothie, sliced over cereal, or eaten straight from the peel, bananas can be a fantastic way to naturally boost your mood and energy levels throughout the day.

Plus, they're portable and affordable, making them a convenient option for maintaining positivity and vigor, no matter where your day takes you.

While bananas might not get you 'high' in the traditional sense, their natural compounds significantly impact mood regulation and energy levels, providing a healthy, natural lift to your day.

So next time you need a boost, consider reaching for a banana—the benefits might just surprise you.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Royal Homecoming: St. Lauren wine bottle triggers excitement among Nigerians

Royal Homecoming: St. Lauren wine bottle triggers excitement among Nigerians

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Orange Group celebrates World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Orange Group to celebrate World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Avocados

3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados