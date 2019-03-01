The council of chiefs in Lagos is as old as the state itself.

Lagos was established in 1967 and is statistically the most populous city in Nigeria. Lagos as a conurbation is the largest city in Africa and also one of the most populous in the world. As of 2015, the population of Lagos city was approximately 16 million.

The traditional ruler of Lagos is The Oba, referred to as the Oba of Lagos. The king, howbeit ceremonial and with no political power, is very influential to Nigerian politicians and the people of Lagos.

Lagos state is divided into 37 local government areas, many of them having at least a leader. Though the Oba of Lagos is very popular, there are more than 38 other Obas in Lagos state.

The Council of Obas and Chiefs is one body, which has the capacity to contribute phenomenonally to good governance in the State by constantly availing government of its wisdom and sound advice: using its tremendous influence to mobilize popular support for public policy as well as being an important source of communication and feedback between the government and the grassroots.

Here are the names and titles of the obas available.

1. Name: Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu I

Title: Oba of Lagos

2. Name: Oba Raufu Adeniyi Matemi Amore

Title: Olu of Ikeja

3 . Name: Oba S. A. A. Oyefusi (Oguntade II)

Title: Ayangburen of Ikorodu

4 . Name: Oba A. O. Adesanya

Title: Alara of Ilara

5 . Name: De Aholu Menu-Toyi I

Title: Akran of Badagry Kingdom

6 . Name: Oba Saheed A. Elegushi (Kusenla III)

Title: Elegushi of Ikateland

7 . Name: Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye

Title: Ojomu of Ajiranland

8 . Name: Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru

Title: Oniru of Iruland

9 . Name: Oba Yinusa Ayeni

Title: Onisiwo of Abagbo & Tomaro

10 . Name: Oba Ganiyu Okeyide Odesanya

Title: Oloto of Otto and Mainland

11 . Name: Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa-Onikoyi

Title: Onikoyi of Lagos

12 . Name: Chief T. I. Jinadu-Eko

Title: Olorogun-Adodo of Lagos

13 . Name: Chief Fatai Olumegbon

Title: Olumegbon of Lagos

14 . Name: Chief Tajudeen Gbadesere Eletu

Title: Eletu-Odibo of Lagos.

15 . Name: Oba Lateef Atanda Adams

Title: Olu Agege of Agege

16 . Name: Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi

Title: Onigando of Igando

17 . Name: Oba Moroof Adekunle Ojoola

Title: Ojon of Ejigbo

18 . Name: Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru

Title: Olu of Mushin

19 . Name: Oba H.O.A. Kassim-Bashua

Title: Oba of Somolu

20 . Name: Oba Samson Alade Balogun

Title: Oba of Egbeda

21 . Name: Oba Wahab A. Balogun

Title: Oba of Isheri-Olofin

22 . Name: Oba Bashiru Oloruntoyin Saliu

Title: Oba of Oworonshoki

23 . Name: Oba Fatai Irawo-Ogunsi

Title: Oba of Odi-Olowo

24 . Name: Oba Babatunde Lawal

Title: Onigbanko of Igbankoland

25 . Name: Aholu Gbedite Ayaton

Title: Aholu of Ajido

26 . Name: Oba N. A. Akinyemi

Title: Alabirun of Ikaare

27 . Name: Oba Mobadenle O. Oyekan

Title: Onilado of Ilado and Inagbe Island

28 . Name: Oba M. A. Ashafa

Title: Onijanikin of Ijanikin

29 . Name: Oba Israel Adewale Okoya

Title: Oba of Ibereko

30 . Name: Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi

Title: Osolu of Irewe

31 . Name: Oba J. O. Fatola

Title: Adeboruwa of Igbogbo

32 . Name: Oba F. A. Oresanya

Title: Alajede of Ijede

33 . Name: Oba M. A. Bakare-Agoro

Title: Ranodu of Imota

34 . Name: Oba A.O.A. Oyebo (Oyebo II)

Title: Oba of Egbin

35 . Name: Oba Richard Abayomi Ogunsanya

Title: Olubeshe of Ibeshe

36 . Name: Chief K.H.A. Oshisanya

Title: Aro of Ikorodu

37 . Name: Chief Williams Adebisi Adejo

Title: Olisa of Imota

Some positions don't have an occupying Oba.