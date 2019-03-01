The council of chiefs in Lagos is as old as the state itself.

Lagos was established in 1967 and is statistically the most populous city in Nigeria. Lagos as a conurbation is the largest city in Africa and also one of the most populous in the world. As of 2015, the population of Lagos city was approximately 16 million.

The traditional ruler of Lagos is The Oba, referred to as the Oba of Lagos. The king, howbeit ceremonial and with no political power, is very influential to Nigerian politicians and the people of Lagos.

Lagos state is divided into 37 local government areas, many of them having at least a leader. Though the Oba of Lagos is very popular, there are more than 38 other Obas in Lagos state.

Council of Obas of Lagos

The Council of Obas and Chiefs is one body, which has the capacity to contribute phenomenonally to good governance in the State by constantly availing government of its wisdom and sound advice: using its tremendous influence to mobilize popular support for public policy as well as being an important source of communication and feedback between the government and the grassroots.

Here are the names and titles of the obas available.

1. Name: Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu I

Title: Oba of Lagos

2. Name: Oba Raufu Adeniyi Matemi Amore

Title: Olu of Ikeja

3 . Name: Oba S. A. A. Oyefusi (Oguntade II)

Title: Ayangburen of Ikorodu

4 . Name: Oba A. O. Adesanya

Title: Alara of Ilara

5 . Name: De Aholu Menu-Toyi I

Title: Akran of Badagry Kingdom

6 . Name: Oba Saheed A. Elegushi (Kusenla III) 

Title: Elegushi of Ikateland

7 . Name: Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye

Title: Ojomu of Ajiranland

8 . Name: Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru

Title: Oniru of Iruland

9 . Name: Oba Yinusa Ayeni

Title: Onisiwo of Abagbo & Tomaro

10 . Name: Oba Ganiyu Okeyide Odesanya

Title: Oloto of Otto and Mainland

11 . Name: Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa-Onikoyi

Title: Onikoyi of Lagos

12 . Name: Chief T. I. Jinadu-Eko

Title: Olorogun-Adodo of Lagos

13 . Name: Chief Fatai Olumegbon

Title: Olumegbon of Lagos

14 . Name: Chief Tajudeen Gbadesere Eletu

Title: Eletu-Odibo of Lagos.

15 . Name: Oba Lateef Atanda Adams 

Title: Olu Agege of Agege 

16 . Name: Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi 

Title: Onigando of Igando 

17 . Name: Oba Moroof Adekunle Ojoola 

Title: Ojon of Ejigbo 

18 . Name: Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru 

Title: Olu of Mushin 

19 . Name: Oba H.O.A. Kassim-Bashua 

Title: Oba of Somolu 

20 . Name: Oba Samson Alade Balogun 

Title: Oba of Egbeda 

21 . Name: Oba Wahab A. Balogun 

Title: Oba of Isheri-Olofin 

22 . Name: Oba Bashiru Oloruntoyin Saliu 

Title: Oba of Oworonshoki 

23 . Name: Oba Fatai Irawo-Ogunsi 

Title: Oba of Odi-Olowo

24 . Name: Oba Babatunde Lawal 

Title: Onigbanko of Igbankoland 

25 . Name: Aholu Gbedite Ayaton 

Title: Aholu of Ajido 

26 . Name: Oba N. A. Akinyemi 

Title: Alabirun of Ikaare 

27 . Name: Oba Mobadenle O. Oyekan 

Title: Onilado of Ilado and Inagbe Island 

28 . Name: Oba M. A. Ashafa 

Title: Onijanikin of Ijanikin 

29 . Name: Oba Israel Adewale Okoya 

Title: Oba of Ibereko 

30 . Name: Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi 

Title: Osolu of Irewe 

31 . Name: Oba J. O. Fatola 

Title: Adeboruwa of Igbogbo 

32 . Name: Oba F. A. Oresanya 

Title: Alajede of Ijede 

33 . Name: Oba M. A. Bakare-Agoro 

Title: Ranodu of Imota 

34 . Name: Oba A.O.A. Oyebo (Oyebo II) 

Title: Oba of Egbin 

35 . Name: Oba Richard Abayomi Ogunsanya 

Title: Olubeshe of Ibeshe 

36 . Name: Chief K.H.A. Oshisanya 

Title: Aro of Ikorodu 

37 . Name: Chief Williams Adebisi Adejo 

Title: Olisa of Imota 

Some positions don't have an occupying Oba.