The council of chiefs in Lagos is as old as the state itself.
Lagos was established in 1967 and is statistically the most populous city in Nigeria. Lagos as a conurbation is the largest city in Africa and also one of the most populous in the world. As of 2015, the population of Lagos city was approximately 16 million.
The traditional ruler of Lagos is The Oba, referred to as the Oba of Lagos. The king, howbeit ceremonial and with no political power, is very influential to Nigerian politicians and the people of Lagos.
Lagos state is divided into 37 local government areas, many of them having at least a leader. Though the Oba of Lagos is very popular, there are more than 38 other Obas in Lagos state.
The Council of Obas and Chiefs is one body, which has the capacity to contribute phenomenonally to good governance in the State by constantly availing government of its wisdom and sound advice: using its tremendous influence to mobilize popular support for public policy as well as being an important source of communication and feedback between the government and the grassroots.
Here are the names and titles of the obas available.
1. Name: Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu I
Title: Oba of Lagos
2. Name: Oba Raufu Adeniyi Matemi Amore
Title: Olu of Ikeja
3 . Name: Oba S. A. A. Oyefusi (Oguntade II)
Title: Ayangburen of Ikorodu
4 . Name: Oba A. O. Adesanya
Title: Alara of Ilara
5 . Name: De Aholu Menu-Toyi I
Title: Akran of Badagry Kingdom
6 . Name: Oba Saheed A. Elegushi (Kusenla III)
Title: Elegushi of Ikateland
7 . Name: Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye
Title: Ojomu of Ajiranland
8 . Name: Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru
Title: Oniru of Iruland
9 . Name: Oba Yinusa Ayeni
Title: Onisiwo of Abagbo & Tomaro
10 . Name: Oba Ganiyu Okeyide Odesanya
Title: Oloto of Otto and Mainland
11 . Name: Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa-Onikoyi
Title: Onikoyi of Lagos
12 . Name: Chief T. I. Jinadu-Eko
Title: Olorogun-Adodo of Lagos
13 . Name: Chief Fatai Olumegbon
Title: Olumegbon of Lagos
14 . Name: Chief Tajudeen Gbadesere Eletu
Title: Eletu-Odibo of Lagos.
15 . Name: Oba Lateef Atanda Adams
Title: Olu Agege of Agege
16 . Name: Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi
Title: Onigando of Igando
17 . Name: Oba Moroof Adekunle Ojoola
Title: Ojon of Ejigbo
18 . Name: Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru
Title: Olu of Mushin
19 . Name: Oba H.O.A. Kassim-Bashua
Title: Oba of Somolu
20 . Name: Oba Samson Alade Balogun
Title: Oba of Egbeda
21 . Name: Oba Wahab A. Balogun
Title: Oba of Isheri-Olofin
22 . Name: Oba Bashiru Oloruntoyin Saliu
Title: Oba of Oworonshoki
23 . Name: Oba Fatai Irawo-Ogunsi
Title: Oba of Odi-Olowo
24 . Name: Oba Babatunde Lawal
Title: Onigbanko of Igbankoland
25 . Name: Aholu Gbedite Ayaton
Title: Aholu of Ajido
26 . Name: Oba N. A. Akinyemi
Title: Alabirun of Ikaare
27 . Name: Oba Mobadenle O. Oyekan
Title: Onilado of Ilado and Inagbe Island
28 . Name: Oba M. A. Ashafa
Title: Onijanikin of Ijanikin
29 . Name: Oba Israel Adewale Okoya
Title: Oba of Ibereko
30 . Name: Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi
Title: Osolu of Irewe
31 . Name: Oba J. O. Fatola
Title: Adeboruwa of Igbogbo
32 . Name: Oba F. A. Oresanya
Title: Alajede of Ijede
33 . Name: Oba M. A. Bakare-Agoro
Title: Ranodu of Imota
34 . Name: Oba A.O.A. Oyebo (Oyebo II)
Title: Oba of Egbin
35 . Name: Oba Richard Abayomi Ogunsanya
Title: Olubeshe of Ibeshe
36 . Name: Chief K.H.A. Oshisanya
Title: Aro of Ikorodu
37 . Name: Chief Williams Adebisi Adejo
Title: Olisa of Imota
Some positions don't have an occupying Oba.