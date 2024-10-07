ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Oghenerume Progress

The goal was to replicate many of Paris' iconic landmarks, including a 108-meter-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower, European-style architecture, wide boulevards, and classical fountains.

The Eiffel Tower (left), Replica in China (right)
The Eiffel Tower (left), Replica in China (right)

Recommended articles

This attempt led to the development of Tianducheng, an ambitious real estate project located in the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The goal was to replicate many of Paris' iconic landmarks, including a 108-meter-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower, European-style architecture, wide boulevards, and classical fountains.

Basically, bring the charm and romance Paris is known for, to China. At first, it seemed like the plan was going quite well. Before long, Tianducheng had its own replica of Arc de Triomphe, Champs Elysées main square, French neoclassical-style buildings and a fountain from the Luxembourg Gardens.

The developers didn't stop there as they also recreated the second largest replica of the Eiffel Tower in the world after the Paris Las Vegas Hotel in Nevada which soon became the centerpiece of the city. Then the problem came. The developers were finding it hard to attract residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tianducheng officially opened its doors in 2007 with an estimated capacity of 10,000 residents. But then, six years after this, it had just about 2000 people living there. It is believed that Tianducheng struggled to attract residents, because of lack of public amenities, limited job opportunities, and its relatively isolated location from the major city centre.

As time went by, the place became popular for its eerie atmosphere—Parisian facades with barely any people, making it more of a curiosity than a thriving community. It attracted photographers and tourists, who were intrigued by the unusual sight of a deserted Paris clone in China.

It didn't take long before people started referring to this Paris photocopy in China as a ghost town. In recent years however, Tianducheng has seen a gradual rise in population as China’s population has grown and housing demand increased.

But then, it still remains more of a niche attraction than the bustling Parisian paradise developers had thought it would turn out to be.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 adorable Cindara Luxe outfits that prove they’re leading children’s fashion

5 adorable Cindara Luxe outfits that prove they’re leading children’s fashion

How to know when you need to see a therapist

How to know when you need to see a therapist

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

7 most expensive animals ever sold

7 most expensive animals ever sold

Gen X, Y, Z: How generations get their names

Gen X, Y, Z: How generations get their names

6 hidden meanings behind women wearing silver anklets

6 hidden meanings behind women wearing silver anklets

10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Casa Batlló [barcelonapaseodegracia]

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale