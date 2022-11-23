RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Chieftaincy in Yoruba culture: Its process and procedure

Oluwatumininu Dunmade
The title 'Chief,' 'Oyè' in Yoruba, is given to town heads, leaders of cults, and heads of lineages.

The importance of Chiefs in the community cannot be undermined, and they perform several vital functions that vary with their positions.

Still, despite their different titles, they have the basic responsibility of administering justice (following their position), seeing to the smooth running of the community and monitoring the welfare of the people. They are all part of the council headed by the Ọba, the King.

Selecting Chieftains relies heavily on the type of Chieftaincy conferment practiced in such a community. There are hereditary titles, non-hereditary titles and honorary titles.

Hereditary titles are inherited through a lineage. When the title holder passes, the family meets to decide upon whom the honor is to be bestowed; a candidate is chosen and then presented to the kingmakers who finalize this decision.

It sometimes alternates among the lineage's chieftaincy houses, that is, households. Only members belonging to the lineage can bear the chieftaincy title. It is practiced in Ota, in Ogun state.

In the case of non-hereditary titles, the candidates are chosen by the Oba or the kingmakers in some parts of the Yoruba community, who then selects the best amongst them; there is no ruling lineage, and the chieftains are selected at random.

The Ọba bestows honourary titles, King, on specific individuals who are either quite wealthy, have proven to be good representatives of the village or have had a great impact on the community.

These titles do not usually carry authority or responsibilities and can be conferred on an individual, not from the village or the country. A prime example is the Chieftaincy title given to Rosalind I. J. Hackett by the Elerinmo of Erinmoland, His Royal Highness Michael Odunayo Ajayi.

